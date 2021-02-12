Where to keep kids busy during February vacation

The Trustees of Reservations have tons of vacation-week programming at their properties throughout the Boston area, ranging from barnyard visits at Hingham’s Weir River Farm to a junior farm explorer program at Southborough’s Chestnut Hill Farm to an “owl prowl” at Ipswich’s Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Just want to blow off steam? Go sledding (with free hot chocolate!) at Walpole’s Francis William Bird Park. www.thetrustees.org

Although the concept of school vacation has somewhat lost its meaning during the pandemic — sort of like snow days, happiness, and relaxation — it does still exist. Schools throughout Massachusetts will take time off next week, and you probably need ways to occupy your kids. Fortunately, there are options. Read on for ways to fill your schedule and soothe your mind.

For the artist

Juliet restaurant in Somerville hosts a Very Hungry Caterpillar Valentine’s Day Tea on Monday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. Enjoy tea, kid-friendly snacks (cupcakes, watermelon soda), and a drawing class. Tickets are $15. www.julietsomerville.com

For the astronaut

The Museum of Science hosts a NASA Perseverance Mars Landing Live Commentary on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. Kids can join Museum of Science educators as they provide commentary of NASA’s live coverage of the rover’s attempted landing on Mars, with chances to ask questions in real time. Reservations for the virtual event are free. www.mos.org

For the culture vulture

The Boston Public Library offers a full slate of kids’ and teens’ programming throughout the week, including a virtual meet-and-greet with Zoo New England, teen art classes focusing on social justice and activism, a hip-hop music workshop, a clown performance, and more. www.bpl.org.

For the engineer

The Boston Children’s Museum hosts a virtual Engineers Week, kicking off on Sunday, Feb. 14. They’ll offer free daily STEAM activities and interviews with grown-up engineers: Build sculptures and marshmallow structures, experiment with lightbulb circuits and musical instruments, create rainbows, and more — with stuff you have around the house. www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org

For the film buff

Support the indie Coolidge Corner Theatre with a private movie party. Up to six people can rent an entire theater for $250, which beats sitting in your finished basement browsing Netflix. Browse availability and film options at www.coolidge.org

For the historian

Old Sturbridge Village expands their hours for vacation week and offers a Winter Walks program, with half-price admission all month. Stroll their early-19th-century village, pop into various trade shops, visit farm animals, and take horse-drawn wagon rides. Visit from 9:30 a.m. from February 12 to February 21. www.osv.org

For the gourmand

Mei Mei Boston is beloved for their Chinese-American cuisine — and down-to-earth dumpling classes, where even complete novices can fold with confidence. This week, they’ll link up with Edible Boston for a scallion-pancake tutorial with approachable chef Irene Li. This kid-friendly class is designed for all skill levels, with emphasis on knife safety and pan-frying. Plus, you’ll have dinner covered. It happens on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. www.meimeiboston.com

For the stir-crazy

Stroll the Emerald Necklace, which kicks off an Illuminated Bridges display beginning on Saturday, Feb. 13. Bridges throughout the parks will be lit up from dusk until 9 p.m.; snap a photo with the hashtag #NecklaceLights. www.emeraldnecklace.org/necklacelights

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.