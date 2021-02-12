Blind date: ‘We were both math nerds in high school’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

Her interests: A good rom-com, murder mystery novels, and nerdy science-related memes

What makes her a catch: She’d be great at the pop-culture questions at bar trivia nights

CHRISTIAN M.: 24 / assistant researcher

His interests: Dancing, cooking, and baking

His perfect mate: A scientist or an artist

ZOOM VIDEO CALL 7 P.M., FENWAY AND SOMERVILLE

ONE PLUS ONE

Michelle The idea of letting a stranger set me up was intriguing. A part of me believes in fate and that I could meet my soul mate in an unconventional way.

Christian I’d always wanted to try a blind date.

Michelle I watered the dozens of plants I acquired over quarantine while dancing to my favorite Vampire Weekend songs. Having it over Zoom — a platform I use every day for work — took away the nerves.

Christian I cleaned my room so that the background for my video camera would be clear, and I dressed up like I was actually going out to dinner.

Michelle Christian was right on time. I thought he looked like a kind and friendly person. He seemed a little frazzled that his first dinner delivery order got canceled and he had to rush to order another.

Christian My date seemed totally calm.

POWER OF TWO

Michelle I felt really comfortable right from the get-go. We found out that we were both in STEM (software engineering research for him and immunology research for me). We were both total nerds in high school and members of our math team (former “mathletes,” if you will).

Christian We were both math nerds in high school. We did math competitions and both had experience dancing.

Michelle We were both big fans of Marvel movies and are dancers (I did ballet for 14 years growing up and he was on a dance team in college). I mentioned I was a big fan of Greta Gerwig as a director, and while he didn’t recognize her name, he looked her up and realized he had seen Lady Bird (my favorite movie).

Christian Michelle seemed very enthusiastic about the movies she liked and would often know several other movies by the same director.

Michelle I ordered Japchae (rice noodles) and kimchi scallion pancakes from Seoul (a restaurant recommended by a co-worker). They were both really flavorful and delicious.

Christian I ended up ordering sushi from Wasabi in Porter Square. The nigiri tasted really fresh and their rolls were quite good also. I’d give it an 8/10.

Michelle I saw him as a friend immediately and it stayed that way. There just wasn’t any flirtation or romantic energy.

Christian I think I realized this wasn’t going to work about halfway through for me. I was enjoying the conversation but didn’t feel a romantic spark.

EMPTY SET

Michelle The conversation reached a natural lull and I think we both wanted to do other things with the rest of our Friday night. We exchanged numbers and said good night.

Christian Toward the end, it seemed like we had run out of stuff to talk about, so I thought that’d be a good time to end the date. I told her that I had a good time talking and thanked her for hanging out.

SECOND DATE?

Michelle Probably not. I wish him all the best!

Christian I don’t think we’ll go out on another date in a romantic sense.

POST-MORTEM

Michelle / B+

Christian / B-



