Five things to do online and in person, Feb. 15-21

Frederick Douglass’s sons were among the first to enlist in the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, one of the first all-Black regiments to fight during the Civil War. What happened to all those courageous soldiers afterward? Join the National Park Service and the Boston Public Library in a webinar about how those who served continued to fight for justice for all. 6 p.m. Free. bpl.org

Tuesday

Navigating Two Worlds

Celebrate Black History Month by watching CodeSwitching, a mashup of personal stories from three generations of students enrolled in a desegregation program. Then, join an online conversation with the filmmakers and the Globe’s Meghan Irons at 12 p.m. Get the links when you register for free at codeswitching.splashthat.com.

Friday

Seeing Stars

So you can find the Big Dipper, but what else? Head to the wide open field at Gore Place for guided stargazing at 8 p.m. to educate yourself on the stars and planets as you learn the importance of astronomy in the 19th century. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance at goreplace.org.

Friday

What Racism Costs Us

Influential thinker Heather McGhee discusses her new book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, with Alex Wagner, co-host of Showtime’s documentary series The Circus. Registration required for this Harvard Book Store virtual event at harvard.com. 8 p.m.; $33.25 ticket includes a copy of the book, or purchase a pay-what-you-can ticket (suggested donation: $5).

Saturday

Revolutionary War Hero

Travel back in time with playwright Stephen Samson as he performs his original play, The Toby Gilmore Story, about the life of Tobias Gilmore, a former enslaved man turned Revolutionary War hero. Live performances scheduled for 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. at the Old Colony History Museum in Taunton, which is following COVID safety protocols. Free. Registration is required at oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org.

