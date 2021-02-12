Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

We all would have benefited more if Perspective author Adam Szetela had answered the question of why there is lack of political diversity on campus, instead of just pointing that there is one (“ The Problem With Liberal Echo Chambers on College Campuses ,” January 3). I would argue that “the times they are a-changin’, " as we, as a country, are moving more toward a liberal arc and the same is being reflected on campus. Having professors with a more open and “liberal” bent is not unusual — and perhaps even necessary, allowing for more open-minded discussion.

Joannie Berriman

Keene, New Hampshire

I, too, am saddened by the increasing attempts to silence unsavory or opposing viewpoints on college campuses. How can you grow if you aren’t challenged? How can you even be sure of your own opinions if you aren’t forced to confront them and persuade another?

Ginmann Bai

Boston

Social Circles

It was interesting to read Billy Baker’s piece about the number of friends that we are cognitively and emotionally able to handle, i.e., 150 (“How Many Friends do We Really Need to be Happy?” January 10). What I most appreciate about Baker’s article is his process of reflecting on his friendships over time and space. Most — if not all — friendships are due to proximity. Due to COVID and the loneliness I experienced during the shutdown (even as an introvert), I decided to reach out to people who I was friends with in the past. Well, as Baker wrote, we can’t “go home.” What was meaningful and enriching with some in the past is simply not the case now. Perhaps some of this is due to how much I’ve changed, and that these friendships were very much about proximity, i.e., the common experience of former workplaces. As someone who is around the corner to being 60, friendships are more important than ever. At the same time, I know that they will be few, and are based on what’s common and valuable now.

Elena Yee

Poughkeepsie, New York

Baker’s article parallels the recent founding of a local men’s walking club. What was once a solo walk through Ipswich’s Appleton Farms has morphed into a group of 12 to 15 weekend walkers going through all of the various beautiful farms, beaches, and parks we have on the North Shore: Trails and Tales — we even have T-shirts. Conversation is lively and friendly banter consumes the walks. COVID made it happen, for most of us were used to squaring off against one another either in business or sport. Walking has broken down once taboo subjects and allowed us to break through once formidable personal barriers. It’s good for our health and better for our souls.

Ronald C. Pruett Jr.

South Hamilton

What about those of us who are perfectly content without friends? I am family-centric and it’s all I can do to maintain those relationships. I also have multiple creative hobbies that require time and attention. The thought of cultivating and nourishing friendships is daunting. Am I abnormal? Still un-evolved from being a primate who clings to one-on-one grooming? Still, this is a very provocative and engaging essay.

Camir

Baker’s friend circle is exhausting to me. My husband can count his true friends on one hand (maybe three fingers). I have a few more. I suspect most (maybe all?) of my close colleagues will disappear from my life when I retire. I too am family-centric but a circle of friends can be the same. It all takes effort — one friend or 100.

Lola-lola

Jujubee Shines

It began with an e-mail sent by now-state Representative Jack Lewis, the driving force behind a fledgling LGBTQ+ youth group with the awkward acronym WAGLY. “Would Jujubee be interested . . . ?” She was! (“Jujubee: Boston’s Breakout Drag Star Prepares for a Better Year Ahead,” January 10.) Jujubee joined us three years in a row for our birthday celebrations. She graciously answered youth questions no matter how personal they were, gave make-up tips, and coached youth who wanted to walk the runway. Her generosity continued beyond those meetings: Jujubee hosted a Facebook fund-raising campaign seeded by her own money. I will always have a soft spot in my heart for this earthbound star.

Marie Caradonna

OUT MetroWest youth specialist

Jujubee/Airline Inthyrath [the man behind the breakout drag queen] is a Boston treasure, wise and thoughtful, in whichever persona they are speaking from.

greyhoundgirl

What the world needs now is more Jujubee!

elray63

