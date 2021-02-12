The Black history I carry with me: Tanisha Sullivan

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Tanisha Sullivan and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my great granduncle, Olympian and Brigadier General, Justice Edward O. Gourdin.”

Among his many accomplishments, Gourdin was the first man in history to make 25 feet in the long jump, first African American and first Native American to be appointed a Superior Court judge in New England, and winner of the silver medal for long jump in the 1924 Summer Olympics.

Tanisha Sullivan is president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP.

