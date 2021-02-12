Elderly Lowell couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an elderly couple at their home Thursday afternoon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Police responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a fatality at a home on Featherston Avenue. A 76-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife were found dead in a bedroom, prosecutors said in a statement.
The man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, and the woman of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said. Neither was identified. The incident remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the public, the statement said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.