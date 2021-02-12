Elderly Lowell couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an elderly couple at their home Thursday afternoon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a fatality at a home on Featherston Avenue. A 76-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife were found dead in a bedroom, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, and the woman of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said. Neither was identified. The incident remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the public, the statement said.