Here’s what kind of house you can buy for $1 million in Rhode Island

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and as we head into Presidents’ Day, I still can’t believe Henry Clay never became president. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map on Monday, but I’ll be right back in your inbox on Tuesday morning.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 120,381 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 416 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18 percent. The state announced 15 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,274. There were 238 people in the hospital, and 93,489 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Here’s the deal: If 50 more Rhode Map readers subscribe to the Globe, I’ll get a million-dollar bonus and will be able to buy my dream home (probably in Providence, but I see you, Little Compton).

Advertisement

While you debate whether that last sentence is true, I was wondering what kind of home a cool million could buy in Rhode Island, so I asked some of the brightest minds in local real estate to make their pitch.

16 Oyster Point, Warren Kira Greene, Greene | Sweeney Team/Residential Properties/Courtesy of Kira Greene, Greene | Sweeney Team/Residential Properties

Kira Greene, Greene | Sweeney Team/Residential Properties

16 Oyster Point, Warren

Price: $1,050,000

Dan, with your busy lifestyle, I think you need Rhode Island luxury mixed with easy living. That’s why I picked 16 Oyster Point in Warren, a free-standing waterfront single family-like condo. This is not a lawn you’ll have to mow, you can leave that to your reporting. Plus, your zoom calls with that gorgeous private pool behind you and western sunset views over the bay will surely help your everyman perspective. Seriously, this property is a winner as comparative waterfront homes would cost you much more.

Advertisement

2 Spinnaker Drive, Barrington Courtesy of Jeni Pardo de Zela / Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeni Pardo de Zela

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

2 Spinnaker Drive, Barrington

Price: $1,050,000

This is a sleek, five bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home on nearly an acre of private serene grounds in a sought-after location close to area beaches. With over 4,200 square feet and a very versatile floor plan, including three first-floor bedrooms, this home will comfortably accommodate any number of living or work-from-home options. The airy and open floor plan offers a spacious design to incorporate optimal living, working and entertaining options with private interior space for all.

18 Red Brook Crossing, Lincoln, R.I. Courtesy of Brandyn Brunelle / Lila Delman Real Estate

Brandyn Brunelle

Lila Delman Real Estate

18 Red Brook Crossing, Lincoln

Price: $969,000

This exquisite brick front colonial on a beautifully landscaped lot is located within the prestigious Bridlewood Estates. The 3,600-square-foot home has been meticulously renovated using the highest-quality materials and interior design aesthetics. Sited on just shy of an acre, this property is only 50 minutes from Boston and 15 minutes to Providence.

12 James Street, Providence, R.I. Courtesy of Jim DeRentis / Residential Properties

Jim DeRentis

Residential Properties

12 James Street, Providence

Price: $1,089,000

Since I’m the Providence Real Estate Guy, I am partial to the capital city. For around $1 million, you can buy this historic condominium residence on the edge of College Hill. It reads like a single-family house with a private garden and carriage house. The perfect combination of old and new, yet just steps to downtown and with a view of Narragansett Bay. A delightful depiction of Providence’s maritime past blended with the creative capital of the 21st century. Quintessential Providence living.

Advertisement

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ On the front page of the Globe today: US Representative David Cicilline has had increased security since he was named an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Alexa Gagosz reports that while nursing home resident and staff case counts have lowered compared to December’s data, Rhode Island’s nursing homes still have the second highest resident cases of COVID-19 in New England, and four times the cases these homes reported in both October and November. Read more.

⚓ Bars and bar-areas of restaurants in Rhode Island will be able to open again this weekend — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Read more.

⚓ A Providence patrolman testified Thursday that he had Rishod Gore handcuffed and under control on the evening of April 19 when his sergeant suddenly kicked Gore. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: John Coyne (86), Bridget Hope Whitty (6), Jordan Plante (in between the first two), Brenna McCabe, Christopher Santilli (25), Bob Dennen (80), Tim White, Jeff Levy, Paulette Retsinas (61), Ron DeSiderato Jr., Sophia Maggiacomo (17), Raymond Mahoney (5), Alicia Ann Kelley, Joe Trillo, Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, Ethan Gitlin (30), Brian Hannon (44), Veronica Delaney (26), Phil McKendall, Tracy Brousseau (83), John Picozzi, Deb Gliottone, Corey Lewis, Barbara Cook (65), and Jacob Jordan (12).

Advertisement

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: Mounting public eagerness to score a COVID-19 shot has spawned a gray market for vaccinations in Massachusetts in which people who show up at the right place and the right time can get their dose even though they’re not yet eligible. Read more.

⚓ Politics: If there aren’t enough votes in the US Senate to convict former President Trump, will the Democrats move to censure him? Read more.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board writes that a permanent expansion of the child tax credit could make a profound difference in the lives of the country’s most vulnerable kids. Read more.

⚓ Food: Devra First writes that the Lunar New Year (today) is supposed to be one of the busiest times of the year for restaurants in Boston’s Chinatown, but this year they’re struggling to survive. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is Sunday. I’m beating the rush and heading to Cafe Nuovo tonight.

⚓ For Globe subscribers: We’re hosting a virtual event at noon to discuss when it will be safe to travel again. (Want to attend? We’ve got a great deal on a subscription here.)

Advertisement

⚓ The Rhode Island Coalition for Arts & Preservation is holding a Facebook Live discussion at noon on Question 6, one of the upcoming state bond questions.

⚓ The Christopher Columbus statue is back on the agenda for Providence’s Special Committee for Commemorative Works today at noon.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.