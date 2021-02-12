Judge denies motion to acquit Providence police officer charged with assault

PROVIDENCE — Although the man who was allegedly assaulted by Providence Police Sergeant Joseph Hanley has refused to testify against him, a district court judge denied a motion to acquit Hanley of an assault charge.
District Court Judge Brian Goldman said Friday morning that the trial against Hanley could continue, despite the absence of Rishod Gore, the alleged victim and main witness, for the third day in a row.
Gore was handcuffed and under arrest last April for disorderly conduct when Hanley allegedly kicked, punched, ground his knee into the back of his head, and stepped on his legs.
In Gore’s absence, the state prosecutors have shown videos from another officer’s body-worn camera and a neighbor watching from her fourth-floor apartment. Hanley’s lawyer, Michael J. Colucci, argued that the judge should acquit the sergeant because Gore wasn’t there to testify whether the contact was “unwanted.”
The judge said the videos were “sufficient evidence” for the trial to continue.
