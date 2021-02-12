Judge: State ban on ‘offensive’ license plates is unconstitutional

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island law allowing the Division of Motor Vehicles to reject vanity license plates that are “offensive” is now being declared as unconstitutional by U.S. District Court Judge Mary McElroy.

Her consent judgement, which was filed on Friday, was entered in a lawsuit filed last March challenging the constitutionality of the law, which gives the administrator of the DMV the authority to deny vanity license plates based on whether they think it might carry “connotations offensive to good taste and decency.”

The suit was filed against Walter Craddock, the state’s DMV administrator, by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island on behalf of Sean Carroll, a Tesla owner who wanted a plate that read “FKGAS.” Carroll, who calls himself an environmentally conscious citizen, claimed the message on his plate was conveying a philosophical and political message concerning his views about gasoline-powered cars and the environment. Prior to the suit, he was ordered by the DMV to turn in his plate, or else have his car registration cancelled.