Man arrested after allegedly stabbing coworker in Brockton

A man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker during an altercation was arrested Friday morning, police said.
The altercation took place at the men’s workplace, 89 North Montello Street in Brockton, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.
Brockton police responded to the scene, where the victim was treated by fire and ambulance personnel before being transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, Duarte said.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim in the stabbing.
No more information was immediately available Friday afternoon.
