Man held without bail after Revere shooting

A 22-year-old Revere man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot a person in Revere on Feb. 6, police said.
Police were alerted to the shooting by Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare in Chelsea when the victim was driven there by a friend after suffering serious injuries, according to a statement from Revere police Captain Amy O’Hara. The shooting occurred in the area of Folsom and Pomona streets.
Christian Vasquez was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, O’Hara said.
Following Vasquez’s arrest, police discovered “a large amount” of fentanyl and cocaine on Vasquez’s person and charged Vasquez with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine, O’Hara said. Police also recovered a firearm after obtaining a search warrant for Vasquez’s home.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
Vasquez is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday.
