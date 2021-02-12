Man held without bail after Revere shooting

A 22-year-old Revere man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot a person in Revere on Feb. 6, police said.

Police were alerted to the shooting by Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare in Chelsea when the victim was driven there by a friend after suffering serious injuries, according to a statement from Revere police Captain Amy O’Hara. The shooting occurred in the area of Folsom and Pomona streets.

Christian Vasquez was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, O’Hara said.