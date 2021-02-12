Man wanted for Va. shooting arrested in Haverhill

Hector Javier Bido is one of three people wanted for the alleged shooting that seriously injured a person last month in Radford, Va., State Police said in a press release.

A 23-year-old man wanted for a shooting in Virginia was arrested in Haverhill Thursday by federal marshals, local and State Police, authorities said.

Bido was wanted on multiple charges, including use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of malicious shooting in/at an occupied building, and aggravated malicious wounding, State police said in a press release.

He was apprehended without incident by State Police, Haverhill police, and U.S. Marshals in a bedroom inside an apartment on Proctor Street early Thursday morning, State Police said.

Police also found a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully-loaded 13-round magazine, as well as a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully-loaded 30-round magazine inside the apartment, he release said. They also found a Glock 17 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully-loaded 17-round magazines inside his Dodge Challenger.

He will face additional charges in connection with the gun sized during his arrest, State Police said.

Bido was one of three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on the 400 block of Sanford Street in Radfordon Jan. 24, State Police said. He was listed as living in Dublin, Va. at the time of the shooting.

The two other suspects wanted in the shooting remain at large, State Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.