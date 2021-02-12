Melrose man, 64, dies following ATV crash

A 64-year-old Melrose man died Thursday night after suffering serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the city north of Boston, police said.

Melrose first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Upham Street and Wildwood Road around 11 p.m. Thursday, Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyles said in a statement. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the man suffering from serious injuries. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle when it crashed, police said.

The man was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he died of his injuries.