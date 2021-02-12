MIT grad student wanted for questioning in slaying of Yale student believed to be in Georgia

Pan, 29, allegedly stole an SUV from a car dealership in Mansfield around 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, and authorities are trying to determine if he used the SUV when 26-year-old Kevin Jiang was shot to death in New Haven around 8:30 p.m. that same day.

MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan, a person of interest in the murder of a Yale graduate student, may be in Georgia where a relative last saw him wearing a black backpack as he walked away from their car, the US Marshals Service said Friday.

Pan has not been charged in connection with Jiang’s murder but is now the subject of nationwide manhunt led by the US Marshal’s Service which is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Pan whose last known address was family-owned home in Malden.

According to Matthew Duffy, spokesman for the US Marshals in Connecticut, a relative has told authorities that they were driving with Pan in Georgia early Thursday morning. The vehicle came to a stop and Pan got out, put on a black backpack and walked away.

Duffy said Pan was on his own for about 8 hours before the relative — whom authorities declined to identify — shared the information with law enforcement. He said the search for Pan is ongoing and declined to say whether the family members were aware police have been searching for Pan since at least Tuesday.

“He got out of the car, and grabbed a backpack and started walking,” Duffy said. Pan was described by the relative as “acting strange” as he walked off.

Duffy said Pan got out of the car somewhere in or around the towns of Duluth and Brookhaven, two communities some 20 miles apart and located northeast of Atlanta. He may be staying with friends and relatives in those communities, authorities said.

He is described by authorities as a six-foot tall “Asian male weighing 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair.“ Multiple law enforcement agencies are now searching for Pan, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a statement issued by Malden police.

New Haven authorities initially considered the shooting of Jiang a case of road rage but have since revised their thinking to consider the possibility that the Yale graduate student and Army veteran was targeted by his killer.

In late January, Jiang posted on social media that Zion Perry, a member of MIT’s undergraduate class from 2020, had accepted his marriage proposal. The couple met while both volunteered at the Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven. Congregants and ministers at the church were mourning the loss of Jiang, a high-energy and widely respected second year graduate student focusing on environmental studies.

Authorities have not discussed whether Pan knew Perry while both were on campus in Cambridge.

Pan is wanted for allegedly stealing a 2015 GMC Terrain SLE worth $15,000 from Station Buick GMC on Route 2 in Mansfield last Saturday, according to state and federal officials.

Salesman James P. Roane told the Globe that Pan was calm and chatty during negotiations to purchase the car on Feb. 4, but Roane also said Pan took the odd step of checking out the size of the SUV by first lying down in the back.

“It’s just the most bizarre thing ever in my years in the business,” Roane said. “And it gets eerier every day.”

On Feb. 6, Pan took the SUV for a drive at 11 a.m. with a dealer’s plate attached, saying he wanted his mechanic to check it out, Roane told the Globe. “That was the last time I saw him,” Roane said.

That same day, Pan was found driving the SUV with a Connecticut license plate inside a junkyard where the vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks. Police, unaware at the time the SUV was stolen, steered Pan to a motel. He was not seen again until his relative reported his presence in Georgia early Thursday.

Anyone with information about Pan’s whereabouts is asked to contract the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 or 1-877-926-8332.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.