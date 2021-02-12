Police seize 6 guns, thousands in cash in Allston, Dorchester drug busts

Boston police confiscated 6 loaded handguns, a cache of illicit drugs and over $6,000 in two separate drug investigations in Allston and Dorchester Thursday morning, the department said.
Vladimir Florus, 30, was arrested after police executed three search warrants at a home in the area of 7 Higgins St. in Allston, police said in a statement.
Shortly before 10:15 a.m., officers entered the house and discovered three loaded firearms, and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl. They also seized an estimated 47.5 grams of crack cocaine, several bags of marijuana packaged for sale and assorted pills and drug paraphernalia, the statement said.
Advertisement
Police also recovered $4,324 in cash, the statement said.
Florus is facing multiple drug and firearms charges. He is due to be arraigned in Brighton District Court, police said.
In Dorchester, police arrested Tevin Regis, 26, after executing three search warrants in the area of 716 Columbia Road at about 10:50 a.m., police said in separate statement.
Officers recovered three firearms, several rounds of ammunition, and multiple feeding devices. They also seized $2,660 along with an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and other paraphernalia used for preparing and distributing illegal drugs, the statement said.
Regis is also facing multiple drug and firearm charges. He is due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.