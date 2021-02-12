Police seize 6 guns, thousands in cash in Allston, Dorchester drug busts

Boston police confiscated 6 loaded handguns, a cache of illicit drugs and over $6,000 in two separate drug investigations in Allston and Dorchester Thursday morning, the department said.

Vladimir Florus, 30, was arrested after police executed three search warrants at a home in the area of 7 Higgins St. in Allston, police said in a statement.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m., officers entered the house and discovered three loaded firearms, and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl. They also seized an estimated 47.5 grams of crack cocaine, several bags of marijuana packaged for sale and assorted pills and drug paraphernalia, the statement said.