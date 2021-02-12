R.I. bar owners still hesitant about business during COVID-19

Constantino, the general manager of Venda Bar & Ristorante on Federal Hill, said he thought the hospitality industry had just increased consumer confidence in November when Governor Gina M. Raimondo implemented her economic “pause” to stop the spread of COVID-19. which was only supposed to last two weeks. Restaurants were forced to close early and bars were prohibited from operating. The “pause,” which began just after Thanksgiving, was supposed to last for two weeks.

PROVIDENCE — On Friday morning, Michael Costantino was able to finally brush off the dust from his 25 bar seats, which have been empty for the last two months.

Constantino said sales dropped at his restaurant by 30 percent.

On Thursday, after weeks of mounting pressure from owners, the state gave the green light to restaurant owners to reopen their bar areas, but with a new round of restrictions — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bar areas will have to close by 11 p.m. every night, there’s a four-person maximum for tables at the bar (with people from up to two households per table), and mingling and standing at the bar is prohibited. Many of these restrictions were expected, industry experts told the Globe.

But what wasn’t expected was that bar patrons can only remain seated for 90 minutes while those sitting in other parts of the restaurant don’t have a time limit. And, though many owners spent hundreds of dollars (or more) to place plexiglass dividers between seats at the bar, patrons will still need to be separated by three feet.

Some of these rules “just don’t make sense and there’s no explanation as to why we need them,” Constantino said Friday, as he prepared for what he hoped would be a busy Valentine’s weekend.

It’s been nearly a year since Rhode Island identified its first case of COVID-19, and many industries have gone through rounds of closings and reopenings and adjustments to regulations set by the state. But the uncertainty about when another round of regulations — or closures — could come is making things harder for business owners who are also dealing with big losses in sales, lowered consumer confidence, and in the worst cases, permanent closures.

It’s not that owners don’t want to follow protocol. But they want to know what rules may be coming, and when — and why.

“Every hoop they wanted us to jump through, we did,” said Adam Stabile, the head bartender of the Federal Taphouse & Kitchen in Providence. “There’s no where to go for advance notice. Then all of the sudden we either have a ton of restrictions or have to shut down.”

He added, “It would be beneficial to everyone if there was more communication.”

Rick Simone is the president of the Ocean State Coalition, which represents restaurants and bars across the state. He said he wants the state to release weekly benchmarks for when it can further ease (or add to) COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the continued roll out of vaccines, lower hospitalizations, and lower positive cases, we feel this is an appropriate request,” said Simone, who is also the executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association. “We need to have flexibility, goals, and ability to ensure the continued resurgence of our small business community.”

Simone said that allowing bar dining to once again be part of a restaurant’s capacity limit will give restaurants a “fighting chance,” but that there needs to be more communication between the state and businesses.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said Thursday that incremental adjustments on small businesses can be possible down the line to further reopen the economy. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health, told the Globe in an email Friday that the state is watching specific trends closely, such as hospitalizations, percent positive rates, and whether any new, more contagious variants are circulating in Rhode Island. So far, none of the new variants have been reported in the state.

“In terms of specific metrics, we have a target of being lower than 5 percent positive. We think about a percent positive of greater than 5 as an early warning signal,” wrote Wendelken. “For hospitals, we want to have at least 50 percent capacity in the system, and we want to avoid projecting an exceedance of hospital capacity in the next six weeks.”

Wendelken said these are the metrics used for making decisions about restrictions across all sectors, not just the hospitality industry.

“Of course, it’s not a black-and-white scenario. Being below our thresholds in these areas does not mean that it is safe to lift all restrictions right away,” said Wendelken. “However, being below these thresholds is a signal that we can safely consider some adjustments.”

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said Thursday during the state’s weekly COVID-19 press conference that he recognized the stresses restrictions had on the state officials making them as well as on the business owners executing them, but that incremental changes could be possible.

Dale Venturini, president and chief executive of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, called these new limitations “not perfect,” but said they were a “critical first step.”

Yes, for some restaurant and bar owners, simply hoping that businesses might be able to reopen further, without a detailed plan to follow, isn’t enough.

“We’re asking for a plan,” said Constantino. “What exactly could lessen the restrictions? Or what could lead to another closure?”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.