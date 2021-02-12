R.I. to launch a state-run COVID-19 vaccine portal and hotline by Feb. 17

The site will allow eligible residents to register for a shot at one of the mass vaccination sites run by the state. Those sites will include the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, R.I. Both locations will open on Feb. 18.

Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told the Globe Friday that both the portal and the hotline will be live and open to the public “by next Wednesday,” which is Feb. 17.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Health will soon launch their state-run COVID-19 vaccination portal and hotline.

The Dunkin Donuts Center will begin administering 500 doses per day and the Cranston location will begin administering 900 doses per day, according to Wendelken.

“As we get more vaccine, we will expand capacity,” he said.

Seniors in Rhode Island have struggled to book vaccine appointments, calling local senior centers and navigating a maze of forms and websites for slots at Walgreens or CVS Health retail locations. But for hundreds, those attempts have been frustrating and unsuccessful.

Wendelken told the Globe that when the state-run website launches next Wednesday, two weeks’ worth of slots will initially be available to seniors.

Dr. Nicole Alexnader-Scott said during a press conference Thursday that not everyone age 75 and older who tries to use the hotline or the website to make an appointment will be able to get one right away.

“There is still more demand than supply at this time,” she said.

Wendelken said he could not yet comment on the name or on how to access the website at this time.

