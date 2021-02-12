Capitol attacker dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested, FBI says

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested in Virginia, authorities said.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, of Ventura, California, is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, news outlets reported.

Gonzalez, who is identified in court documents as the man with the joints in multiple videos, was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Virginia Beach, authorities said.