Cassidy seen holding draft statement indicating support for Trump’s acquittal

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told reporters Tuesday that "one side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job," just moments after breaking with most Republicans to confirm the constitutionality of trying an ex-president on impeachment charges - buoying hopes of House managers that at least some GOP votes could be shifted.

WASHINGTON - A Republican senator who expressed doubts about former president Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team and suggested he might ultimately vote to convict him was seen in the Capitol on Friday holding the draft of a statement indicating he planned to acquit Trump.

Advertisement

On Friday, however, Cassidy held a document in public view that appeared to indicate he may have made up his mind.

"The events of January 6 are a stain on our country. President Trump and many others certainly contributed to the environment. The former president did engage in excessive and unnecessary rhetoric before and after the election," the draft statement said in part. "However, the House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life."

A Cassidy spokesman, Ty Bofferding, said the draft statement did not mean that Cassidy's decision is final.

"He's working on multiple statements as part of his thought process to come to a conclusion," Bofferding said.

A Washington Post photographer captured the image of the notes as Cassidy and aides huddled in the Senate Reception Room, an ornate public space just off the Senate floor where journalists are staged to capture the action surrounding the trial.

Should Cassidy vote against convicting Trump, it would mean only a small handful of Republican votes were ever in play for the Democratic impeachment managers. Cassidy was the only one of six Republicans who upheld the constitutionality of the trial who switched their votes from a test vote on impeachment in late January.

Advertisement

Cassidy's vote on Tuesday earned him a rebuke from the Louisiana Republican Party and piqued the interest of political observers who have eyed Cassidy as an emerging bipartisan dealmaker after winning a new six-year term in November.

But the draft statement seen Friday could indicate that Cassidy's willingness to cross party lines has limits.

“Evidence presented during the trial (was) powerful and showed irresponsible judgment by a lot of people, but did (not) prove the charge that President Trump was directly responsible for the people who broke into our Capitol,” the notes said.