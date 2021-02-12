Elizabeth Warren hits back in tweet after being featured in Trump defense video

Warren tweeted a 1 minute, 30 second video from her campaign account Friday that featured her making “pinky promises” with dozens of children, some adults, and a pug named Ziggy while on the campaign trail during the Democratic primary.

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday appeared to hit back at Donald Trump’s legal team after she was featured prominently in a video montage of Democrats saying the word “fight” during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

It was an apparent response to the presentation by Trump’s lawyers Friday that included a roughly 10-minute video of Democrats saying “fight” during various rallies and speeches. Warren, whose presidential campaign slogan was “Dream big, fight hard,” figured prominently in the video.

Trump’s legal team used the video to claim that Democrats were just as guilty of using inflammatory language as Trump, who told his supporters on Jan. 6 to “fight like hell.” They also argued his words were protected by the First Amendment.

“You didn’t do anything wrong” in using the word, Trump attorney David Schoen told the senators. “But, please, stop the hypocrisy.”

The Trump defense team left out that what Trump was doing in telling his supporters to “fight like hell” was to undermine a national election after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them, and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court. Instead, they contended, he was telling the crowd to support primary challenges against his adversaries and to press for sweeping election reform — something he was entitled to do.

Warren was in attendance at the trial Friday as one of the jurors weighing whether to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection. According to reporters covering the trial, she did not react when she appeared in the defense’s video presentation.

