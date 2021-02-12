The five most critical moments from Day 3 of Trump’s impeachment trial

Here are the most important moments from Day 3 of Democrats’ arguments.

Impeachment managers on Thursday honed in on Trump’s words leading up to the “Stop the Steal” rally, and actions (or lack thereof) as the attack unfolded.

The House’s case in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump wrapped up on Thursday after two days of at-times emotional arguments and graphic multimedia presentations that sought to establish the former president’s culpability in the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

Democrats sought to undermine expected arguments from Trump’s defense that his rhetoric was simply hyperbolic, and referred to years of his prior comments to bolster their point. They used examples of Trump both excusing violence from his supporters, and encouraging violence himself.

Representative Diana DeGette highlighted the example of New Mexico County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who said that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” in a May 2020 video that was retweeted by Trump to millions of followers. In his tweet, Trump expressed thanks to Griffin for his support.

“President Trump’s conduct without a doubt made it clear that he supported Griffin, in fact Griffin even said so himself,” DeGette said.

Indeed, Griffin praised Trump for sharing his video, CBS reported in May.

“It really means a lot to me, because I know that the president of the United States has my back,” he said at the time.

Several months later, on Jan. 6, Griffin took part in the Capitol attack. A day later, he issued a chilling warning to Democratic Congressional leadership.

“You want to say that was a mob? You want to say that was... violence? No, sir, no, ma’am, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. And if we do, it’s going to be a sad day because there’s going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my words, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” Griffin said.

Griffin has since been arrested and charged with entering a Secret Service-protected area.

“Threats like Griffin’s have triggered a deployment of forces, the likes of which we have never seen,” DeGette said.

House impeachment managers sought to preemptively rebut First Amendment arguments

House impeachment managers sought to poke holes in Donald Trump’s defense before his lawyers presented it, arguing the assertion that Trump can’t be held accountable because his actions are protected by the First Amendment is a “distraction.”

Trump’s lawyers are not concerned with the facts, House manager Joe Neguse said, but with an “alternative set of facts where Trump only delivered a controversial speech ahead of the rally,” and that his impeachment was because he said things some may disagree with.

“Their argument would flip the Constitution upside down,” Neguse said.

Neguse argued that Trump is not just some guy with a political opinion who showed up at a rally and said controversial things, as he anticipates the former president’s lawyers will argue.

“He was the president of the United States, and he had spent months using the unique power of that office… to spread that big lie that the election had been stolen to convince his followers to stop the steal.”

Neguse said Trump’s defense team will offer a “radically different version of that day that is inconsistent with evidence and then insist if that alternate reality is true, he’d be protected by the First Amendment.”

Governor Charlie Baker figured into the day’s proceedings

Gov. Baker quote used in impeachment trial Share Email to a Friend Embed House impeachment managers used a clip of Gov. Charlie Baker talking about the insurrection during the impeachment trial on Thursday. ( Video via C-SPAN )

House impeachment managers played a video clip of Massachusetts’ Republican governor Charlie Baker condemning Donald Trump’s actions after the Jan. 6 attack to illustrate how elected officials in Trump’s own party denounced his actions.

“It’s important to remember that they were the culmination of months of President Trump repeating over and over again that the American electoral system is a fraud,” Baker said in a clip from a Jan. 7 press conference. “After he stoked the flames of outrage for weeks leading up to the events of yesterday he refused to adequately prepare the US Capitol for the possibility of violence and left it nearly defenseless. His remarks during and after the travesty of the attack on the Capitol were disgraceful.”

The video compilation also included statements from Republican Governors Spencer Cox, Larry Hogan, Mike DeWine, and Phil Scott.

‘The president’s orders’: DeGette says mob was invited by Trump

DeGette focused the opening minutes of her argument on the connection between what motivated members of the violent mob and Donald Trump, saying the invasion was “at the president’s orders.”

“Leading up to the attack, the insurrectionists said they were coming to D.C. for President Trump,” DeGette said. “He invited them with clear instructions for a specific time and place and with clear orders: to fight to stop the certification in Congress by any means necessary.”

DeGette played video footage that showed multiple members of the mob saying they were there at Trump’s direction. One of the videos included Trump’s speech during the rally that took place before the mob invaded the Capitol, in which Trump encouraged the crowd to “show strength,” highlighting how members of the mob chanted the same phrases inside the Capitol that Trump had said shortly before.

‘Deeply dishonorable’: Lieu details Trump’s lack of action as the Capitol was overrun

Impeachment manager Ted Lieu called Trump’s delay in deploying the National Guard as the Capitol was breached “shameful.”

In a Jan. 6 video that has since been removed by Twitter, Trump said he “immediately” deployed the National Guard to stop the Capitol attack, a claim that Lieu on Thursday called a lie.

“The National Guard was not deployed until after two hours after the attack began, at around 3 p.m.,” Lieu said.

He said Trump’s failure to act caused a delay in how fast the Guard members could respond to the assault. Lieu also pointed to the statement released by the Pentagon that day listing those involved in coordinating the deployment, a list that did not include the commander-in-chief.

“You know as a veteran, I find it deep dishonorable that our commander-in-chief did not protect us, and then later, he tries to take credit for something he failed to do. Shameful,” Lieu said.

The Washington Post has reported Trump was glued to news coverage of the developing insurrection, hampering White House officials who tried to get him to mobilize.

