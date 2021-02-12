Mass. debuts new website to book COVID vaccine appointments

Clicking the icon shows how many doses are available, and on what days of the week. But users must still contact the vaccination site directly to sign up for a shot.

With the vaxfinder tool, slated to go live at 11 a.m. Friday, users can enter a zip code or municipality and get a list of nearby vaccine injection centers, with an icon to indicate whether a site has vaccines on hand.

State officials on Friday unveiled vaxfinder.mass.gov , a new website that eligible parties can use to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, following a balky rollout of the initial web-based reservation system.

State officials said that vaxfinder currently has information on open appointment slots at mass vaccination sites and some clinics run by local health boards. The site will add availability information for additional locations in the coming weeks, officials said.

Massachusetts' new website to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments is live. vaxfinder.mass.gov

In addition, the vaxfinder tool has information to help users determine whether they’re currently eligible for the vaccine, and translation services are available by clicking on the Select Language icon on the top of the page. Vaxfinder also will be accessible on mobile devices, officials said.

Residents age 75 and older having difficulty booking an appointment online can still call 211 for help reserving a slot by phone.

Last week, software developer Olivia Adams of Arlington got national attention for building macovidvaccines.com, a vaccine appointment website that was much easier to use than the state’s original version. Massachusetts officials met with Adams to discuss her efforts.

But Adams said they never asked her for help in upgrading the state’s site.

“I had zero input, actually,” she said. “On Tuesday I met with two members of the coronavirus command center, and they informed me that they had contracted a third party tech partner of theirs to make this website a while back.”

”From what they told me, it doesn’t sound like they got too much farther than I did,” she said.

In other states, such as West Virginia, people need not seek out an injection on their own. Instead, they fill out a preregistration form on a state website to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine. People are notified by e-mail, phone call, or text message when a dose is available at a nearby location.

Anybody who can’t make the date is put back onto the waiting list, and the vaccine is offered to somebody else. People without Internet access can get the same service by calling a toll-free phone number.

During a briefing about the new Massachusetts site Friday, officials would not commit to offering a centralized vaccine sign-up system, but said that further improvements to the site are forthcoming.

The vaxfinder site also includes a caveat on availability at the top of the page.

“All vaccination sites are listed but appointment availability is currently only shown for mass vaccination and some local Board of Health sites,” it says. “For locations not providing their availability, click ‘Details’ to visit their scheduling link for appointments. Mass vaccination sites account for about half of appointments.”





