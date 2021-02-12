Mass. reports 46,244 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 46,244 to 1,034,018, state officials reported Friday.
The number of new vaccinations was higher than on Thursday, when 37,259 were reported.
The total number of shots administered amounted to 68.8 percent of the 1,503,925 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said in its daily report.
The total shots administered included 776,843 first shots and 257,175 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.
Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate more than 4 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused nearly 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.
