Nearly 70 percent of vaccines delivered have been administered

The slow start to vaccinations in the United States has been no secret: Older Americans have waited in long lines for doses, and vaccine registration websites have crashed.

A handful of states have administered more than 80 percent of the doses they have received. And even states with slower vaccine uptake are making strides.

On Jan. 1, just a quarter of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered across the United States had been used. As of Thursday, that figure had risen to 68 percent.

But health officials say that while current vaccine supply levels still limit how many doses they can administer, states are becoming more efficient at immunizing people as shipments arrive.

“We are in a much better place now,” said Claire Hannan, the executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

NEW YORK TIMES

Officials say system to monitor vaccine safety still in works

More than 34 million Americans have received COVID vaccines, but the much-touted system that the government designed to monitor any dangerous reactions won’t be capable of analyzing safety data for weeks or months, according to numerous federal health officials.

For now, federal regulators are counting on a patchwork of existing programs that they acknowledge are inadequate because of small sample sizes, missing critical data or other problems.

Clinical trials have shown both of the vaccines authorized in the United States — Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s — to be highly protective against the coronavirus and safe. But even the best trials have limited ability to detect adverse reactions that are rare, that occur only in certain population groups, or that happen beyond the trials’ three-month period.

In interviews, FDA officials acknowledged that a promised monitoring system, formally called the Biologics Evaluation Safety Initiative but more widely known as BEST, is still in development. They expect it to start analyzing vaccine safety data soon, but probably not for another month or two.

The government is now relying mostly on a 30-year-old monitoring system that relies on self-reporting from patients and health care providers, known as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, and a smartphone app that people who get vaccinated can download and use to report problems.

So far, few serious problems have been reported through these channels and no deaths have conclusively been linked to the vaccines. There have been a few severe allergic reactions, but they are treatable and considered rare. To date, the rate at which the potentially fatal reaction called anaphylaxis has occurred — 4.7 cases in every million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 2.5 cases per million for Moderna’s — are in line with the rates of other widely used vaccines.

Bruising and bleeding caused by lowered platelet counts have also been reported, though that could be coincidental. In total, 9,000 adverse events were reported, with 979 serious and the rest classified as nonserious, according to the most recent CDC report available.

In interviews, public health experts, including current and former officials at the FDA and the CDC, said that funding shortages, turf wars and bureaucratic hurdles had slowed BEST’s progress.

But even BEST will suffer from a data problem that hinders existing systems. Because the vaccines are free, there is a dearth of health insurance claims to show who got which vaccine and when — information crucial to tracking vaccine safety.

NEW YORK TIMES

Coverup of nursing home deaths alleged in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo and his top aides were facing new allegations Friday that they covered up the scope of the death toll in New York’s nursing homes from the coronavirus, after admissions that they withheld data in an effort to forestall potential investigations into state misconduct.

The latest revelations came in the wake of private remarks by the governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, and a cascading series of reports and court orders that have nearly doubled the state’s official toll of nursing home deaths in the last two weeks.

The disclosures have left Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, scrambling to contain the political fallout, as lawmakers of both parties call for censure, including stripping the governor of his emergency powers during the pandemic, federal and state investigations, and resignations of DeRosa and other top officials.

In a conversation first reported by the New York Post, DeRosa told a group of top lawmakers Wednesday during a call to address the nursing home situation that “basically, we froze,” after being asked over the summer for information by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice.

At the time, the governor’s office was simultaneously facing requests from the state Legislature for similar information.

“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us, and we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa told lawmakers, according to a partial transcript obtained by The New York Times.

The news of DeRosa’s remarks sparked a flurry of angry denunciations, including from Cuomo’s fellow Democrats.

“This is a betrayal of the public trust,” state Senator Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, said on Twitter. “There needs to be full accountability for what happened.”

Condemnation was even louder from Republicans, who have seized on Cuomo’s performance on nursing homes — where more than 10,000 New Yorkers have died during the pandemic, but the state long stalled on releasing full data — as evidence of duplicity or even criminality.

“It is time to move past the lies and finally uncover the full truth,” said Representative Tom Reed, a Republican from the state’s Southern Tier, who called for a federal investigation Thursday night.

Early Friday, DeRosa, the top nonelected official in the state, sought to clarify the context for her remarks, saying she was trying to explain that “we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.”

“We informed the houses of this at the time,” she said, referring to the upper and lower chambers of the Legislature.

She added that the administration was “comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.”

“As I said on a call with legislators, we could not fulfill their request as quickly as anyone would have liked,” she said.

The revelation of DeRosa’s remarks comes two weeks after a damning report from Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, who accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus related deaths connected to nursing homes by the thousands.

The report forced the state’s health department to make public more than 3,800 previously unreported deaths of residents who died outside a facility, like in a hospital, and had not been included in the state’s official nursing home tally.

Since then, the number of deaths connected to New York nursing homes and long-term care facilities has only ballooned, to about 15,000 confirmed and presumed deaths, from 12,743 in late January, as of this week.

NEW YORK TIMES