In describing Jesus, a troubling anachronism intrudes

Naomi Fedna’s recent description of Jesus as a “Palestinian Jew” in her Jan. 30 letter to the editor (”Beware notion that Christianity, whiteness are inseparable”) is a troubling anachronism. Jesus was not a Palestinian; rather, he was a Jew born in Bethlehem when it was part of Judea. This is made explicit in Matthew 2:1, which declares, “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold there came wise men from the East to Jerusalem.” Jesus preached in Galilee and Jerusalem. The areas where Jesus was born, preached, and was crucified were not called Palestine until a century after His crucifixion. History and Scripture are not balls of clay that can be manipulated and stretched hither and yon to serve people’s ideological agendas.

Dexter Van Zile