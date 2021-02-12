Grading Massachusetts on COVID-19 vaccination

Massachusetts COVID-19 report card from Feb. 12, 2021. Graham Allison and Hugo Yen, Belfer Center, Harvard Kennedy School, Globe Staff

Massachusetts had a rocky start to its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a fact well documented by the Globe and leading public health experts. On Feb. 9, Graham Allison and Hugo Yen of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School gave the state an ‘F’ grade for its rollout, based on its ranking among the 50 states on key metrics, including vaccines distributed as a share of the population and as a share of the doses available to be delivered in the state. The Globe editorial board is now collaborating with the Belfer Center to provide a continually updated report card on the Commonwealth’s progress and ranking among states, with the goal of encouraging Governor Charlie Baker and state leaders to step up their game, adopt the best practices of top-performing states, and help protect residents of Massachusetts from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. We’ve adapted the metrics to focus on three key indicators, portrayed in the graphic above. We’ll update the grade based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We hope to see Massachusetts’ grade improve swiftly so that getting a vaccine here is as easy as possible.