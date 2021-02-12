His memory of 1974: Welcome to Boston — figure it out

Kara Baskin’s “What are you — new?” (Address, Feb. 7) really struck a chord for me. After a childhood in Ebensburg, Pa., and college in Wooster, Ohio, I moved to Boston in 1974 to attend graduate school. I started to learn the nuances of the language and culture, and two experiences in particular stand out.

First there was the realization, while driving in the Waltham-Belmont area on what I later learned to be Trapelo Road, that the prevailing signage sentiment was, “This is a main street; if you don’t know what it is, you’re obviously not from here. Good luck.” Being new to the area, I found that all the side streets were marked but the main streets weren’t, and in many cases that remains true today.