LETTERS

His memory of 1974: Welcome to Boston — figure it out

Updated February 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
Pedestrians cross Trapelo Road in Belmont at Sycamore Street in this August 2003 file photo.
Pedestrians cross Trapelo Road in Belmont at Sycamore Street in this August 2003 file photo.Rathe, Joanne Globe Staff

Kara Baskin’s “What are you — new?” (Address, Feb. 7) really struck a chord for me. After a childhood in Ebensburg, Pa., and college in Wooster, Ohio, I moved to Boston in 1974 to attend graduate school. I started to learn the nuances of the language and culture, and two experiences in particular stand out.

First there was the realization, while driving in the Waltham-Belmont area on what I later learned to be Trapelo Road, that the prevailing signage sentiment was, “This is a main street; if you don’t know what it is, you’re obviously not from here. Good luck.” Being new to the area, I found that all the side streets were marked but the main streets weren’t, and in many cases that remains true today.

More humorously, I started to learn the names of some of the outlying communities, including one I had seen along Route 128 — Woburn. Around that time, I heard someone on the radio mention “Waban,” and I thought, “My goodness, that accent is heavier than I realized!”

Dave Estep

Beverly

