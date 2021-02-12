fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

She sees herself in those ‘Dr. Rick’ ads — and a bit of ageism, too

Updated February 12, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Actor Bill Glass plays Dr. Rick in the Progressive insurance ads.
Arnold Worldwide

Yes, the Progressive Insurance commercials cited in “Meet Dr. Rick’s parents” (Comfort Zone, Feb. 9) are quite amusing, especially since I can relate to them. I am in my 70s, and I admit that I print out driving directions and initially had difficulty pronouncing “quinoa.”

On my best days, I take these digs at my generation, including the phrase “OK boomer,” in stride, as examples of the kind of self-deprecating and satiric humor that I have always enjoyed.

But on my bad days, when a clerk rolls his or her eyes at me because I ask for help, or I am humiliated because I inadvertently do or say something that suggests I am not, shall we say, up with times, I wonder whether ageism is the only “ism” still acceptable among the enlightened.

Mariam Karis Cronin

Merrimac

