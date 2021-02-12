She sees herself in those ‘Dr. Rick’ ads — and a bit of ageism, too

Yes, the Progressive Insurance commercials cited in “Meet Dr. Rick’s parents” (Comfort Zone, Feb. 9) are quite amusing, especially since I can relate to them. I am in my 70s, and I admit that I print out driving directions and initially had difficulty pronouncing “quinoa.”

On my best days, I take these digs at my generation, including the phrase “OK boomer,” in stride, as examples of the kind of self-deprecating and satiric humor that I have always enjoyed.

But on my bad days, when a clerk rolls his or her eyes at me because I ask for help, or I am humiliated because I inadvertently do or say something that suggests I am not, shall we say, up with times, I wonder whether ageism is the only “ism” still acceptable among the enlightened.