Spend smarter, not more, on the military

Re “Consider, for a moment, what it means to have a strong military” (Letters, Feb. 7): While I agree with Ivan Samuels on the need for military spending, I’m a bit puzzled by the fear engendered by Russia and China.

Russia ($65.1 billion in 2019) and China ($261 billion) together spend $326.1 billion on their militaries, less than half of the United States’ $732 billion. There has to be a middle ground between not spending for national defense and the defense budget depriving us of needed help in other areas.

As with any other budget item, we need to spend smarter, not more.