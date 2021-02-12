fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Spend smarter, not more, on the military

Updated February 12, 2021, 5 minutes ago
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One in this June 3, 2011, file photo.
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One in this June 3, 2011, file photo.Charles Dharapak

Re “Consider, for a moment, what it means to have a strong military” (Letters, Feb. 7): While I agree with Ivan Samuels on the need for military spending, I’m a bit puzzled by the fear engendered by Russia and China.

Russia ($65.1 billion in 2019) and China ($261 billion) together spend $326.1 billion on their militaries, less than half of the United States’ $732 billion. There has to be a middle ground between not spending for national defense and the defense budget depriving us of needed help in other areas.

As with any other budget item, we need to spend smarter, not more.

Steven Brooks

Whitman

