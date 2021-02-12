Traffic deaths raise alarm, when police sirens are what we should be hearing

Re “Traffic dramatically fell, but not deaths: Speeding on open roads in 2020 cited” (Page A1, Feb. 8): Most of Route 2, on which I drive each week from Boston to Central Massachusetts, has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour. These days, at least half the cars and trucks are going over 70, often tailing each other by a car length. Close to half of these are going over 80, some over 90.
For the 70 miles that I drive, I rarely see any state troopers patrolling the road, and when they are there, I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen them do anything when cars and trucks pass them at high speeds.
As a physician who has spent a great deal of time in emergency rooms, I have developed enormous respect and admiration for the courage and professional skills of police officers. Without them, society would be unable to deal with the innumerable crises we face.
But until our State Police do their jobs and enforce our speed limits, and until the Baker administration figures out how to ensure that they do so, our lives will continue to be in grave danger on our roads.
Dr. Eric Chivian
Boston