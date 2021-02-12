Traffic deaths raise alarm, when police sirens are what we should be hearing

Re “Traffic dramatically fell, but not deaths: Speeding on open roads in 2020 cited” (Page A1, Feb. 8): Most of Route 2, on which I drive each week from Boston to Central Massachusetts, has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour. These days, at least half the cars and trucks are going over 70, often tailing each other by a car length. Close to half of these are going over 80, some over 90.

For the 70 miles that I drive, I rarely see any state troopers patrolling the road, and when they are there, I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen them do anything when cars and trucks pass them at high speeds.