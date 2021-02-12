Truth is beauty

Inside that hallowed space, etched into opposite walls, are two of Lincoln’s most famous speeches — the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. While most of the tourists gravitated to the former, I usually found myself standing in front of the latter. I studied the words and tried to discern the deeper meaning of what Lincoln had said that cold January day.

One of my first jobs was as a speechwriter at the State Department in Washington, D.C. During my lunch breaks, I would often grab a sandwich and walk to the nearby Lincoln Memorial, which honors the man whose birthday we commemorate today.

What I took away from Lincoln’s extraordinary prose was a belief that has informed everything I’ve done for the past six and a half years as an opinion columnist for the Globe, a tenure that ends today with this my final column.

In a brief address that was greeted by puzzled looks from those gathered outside the Capitol, Lincoln offered the most concise explanation for the war that still engulfed the nation. But he also offered a country battered by war a painful but necessary set of truths. In doing so, he provided the country with a model of political courage, honesty, and truth-telling.

He recounted how four years earlier, as he had stood in the same place taking the presidential oath for the first time, “all thoughts were anxiously directed to an impending civil war.” Yet, he said in a fatalistic tone, “And the war came.”

Lincoln offered no comfort for those, particularly from the South, who would have liked to find a higher more principled meaning in the origins of the conflict. In Lincoln’s words, the cause was clear: the “peculiar and powerful interest” that was slavery.

One might expect that in a speech of this magnitude, a president leading a divided nation that had borne unspeakable tragedy, but on the cusp of victory, would proclaim the rightness of the Union cause and the evil of the Confederacy rebellion. But Lincoln instead directed a pox on the houses of both North and South.

“Neither party expected for the war, the magnitude, or the duration, which it has already attained,” said Lincoln. “Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God; and each invokes His aid against the other. . . . The prayers of both could not be answered; that of neither has been answered fully.”

And then in perhaps the most powerful statement in what is arguably the greatest piece of presidential oratory in American history, he told those gathered on that frigid day in Washington:

“If we shall suppose that American slavery is one of those offences which, in the providence of God, must needs come, but which having continued through His appointed time, He now wills to remove, and that He gives to both North and South, this terrible war, as the woe due to those by whom the offence came, shall we discern therein any departure from those divine attributes which the believers in a living God always ascribe to Him? Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bond-man’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord, are true and righteous altogether.’ ”

Lincoln was speaking with the kind of brutal honesty that is all too rare in the realm of politics. The Civil War that divided the nation and turned so many men into invalids and women into widows was in the words of Lincoln, divine punishment for the evil of slavery. While the South initiated the conflict, blame lies on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line “for the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil.” The North may have emerged victorious in the conflict — and may have found on the side of the angels — but that America as a nation allowed slavery to go on for so long is a legacy that all its citizens must bear.

I think about these words often. And none of this should be interpreted as a sign that I am embracing a credo of “both-sides-ism” when it comes to our contemporary politics. That is certainly how one might view these words today. But for me, they are a reminder that, as John Keats wrote, “Beauty is truth, truth beauty — that is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

I think often of not just Lincoln’s brutal honesty but also his empathy and compassion for the soon-to-be vanquished South as he reassured them, “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Of course, Lincoln was a politician. Part of his goal in this speech was to ease the path of Reconstruction by dissuading the victorious North from imposing draconian measures on the Confederacy. If both sides were to blame for the war, then both sides had responsibility for binding the nation’s wounds.

I long ago understood that nothing I wrote would compare with Lincoln’s facility with words. But his willingness to speak directly and honestly was something I could Imitate. In some small way, I have endeavored to be true to this sentiment in everything I wrote on the pages of this great newspaper.

While I am leaving the Globe, I will continue to be an advocate for honesty, facts, and truth —and I will continue to ask difficult questions and push back on the conventional wisdom. My new home will be a subscription newsletter called “Truth and Consequences.” I hope you will check it out and consider subscribing.

It’s been one of the great privileges of my life to be an opinion columnist and endlessly humbling to have had this platform. Thanks for reading.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.