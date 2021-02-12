Home of the Week: A Norwell Swiss Revival with a great room worthy of an alpine retreat

$715,000
A good neighbor isn’t necessarily those who live right next door. For this Swiss Revival Arts-and-Crafts-style home, the list of good neighbors includes 129-acre Norris Reservation, the North River, and Gaffield Park, all reachable by foot and bike.
But with a 2-acre lot with mature trees, a large expanse of flat ground, and landscaping that includes a stone patio, there are plenty of reasons to stay home. The front door, a Dutch one with cast-iron fittings, opens into an anteroom with six-over-six windows, a wooden bench with built-in storage, and a pretty porcelain tile floor.
Directly ahead is the main stairwell, the kitchen is to the left, and the living and dining areas are to the right through a French door. The living and dining areas share a 16-by-25 foot space free of poles and columns that would interrupt the flow.
The entire space has a rustic/farmhouse/country cabin look and feel to it, with rough-hewn beams and walls clad in wood paneling that’s mahogany in color. A candle-like chandelier and a built-in sideboard with cast-iron latches and hinges demarcate the dining area.
The wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of the living area. It features a stone hearth and a new glass shield. Opposite is a bump-out window with built-in storage on the sides. The flooring throughout the space is a narrow-planked oak.
A short hallway with a closet and floral wallpaper leads to a full bath — a new addition. It’s a rectangle with walls of white large-profile subway tile, Carrara marble flooring, and a shower floor of ceramic penny tiles. The shower door has not been installed yet. The single vanity is white cabinetry topped with a deep, square porcelain sink.
The bathroom connects to a laundry room with a double-door closet, upper cabinets, and a deep blue ceramic tile backsplash and counter.
From here, a short hallway connects the utilitarian to the culinary: the 168-square-foot kitchen. The first facet offered is a peninsula with a cooktop and seating for three. The kitchen also has a walk-in pantry, a stainless-steel refrigerator set in its own nook, track lighting, a window, Corian counters, and a white subway tile backsplash. All of the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove, and there is room for a table for two. The cabinets are white (some have glass doors), and the flooring is that thin-planked oak.
There’s still a wing to be explored. A hallway with skylights, a side door, and wide-planked pine flooring runs from the kitchen past a mudroom into the expansive great room. The mudroom has the same porcelain tile found in the front entry, shelving, white cabinets topped with dark counters, a bench, a door to the backyard, and a double soapstone sink.
The great room measures 340 square feet and features a white cathedral ceiling crossed by dark beams. The flooring is a wide-planked pine in a honey color with visible knots. The walls are white shiplap, and the chandelier is a metal sphere with candle-like lighting. At the far end of the room, a wood-burning fireplace with a white mantel and a black brick hearth and surround holds court. A French door slider opens to the stone patio, and natural light pours in through four pairings of muntin-less casement windows.
The home’s three bedrooms are upstairs. One is set up as a nursery. It features four six-over-six casement windows with honeycomb shades, open shelving, and a double-door closet. The second bedroom, measuring 125 square feet, has two windows and a walk-in closet and boasts an adjoining office that’s nearly as big as the bedroom itself. The owner bedroom is roughly 170 square feet and has three six-over-six casement windows with honeycomb shades, two closets, and a French door to a deck. All of the bedrooms have narrow-plank oak flooring.
They share a big bathroom of about 100 square feet with two skylights, dual sinks, a soaking tub, a separate shower with a white square ceramic tile surround and a black inlay, white cabinetry topped with a granite counter, and a porcelain penny tile floor with radiant heat.
A door back in the hallway leads to the walk-up unfinished attic.
The house has a backup generator to power most of the home, as well as gas heat, and a central vacuuming system. The roof and central air-conditioning system are new, and the house was recently painted inside and out.
The detached two-car garage, an architectural twin to the much larger home, houses a workshop.
Poppy Troupe of Coldwell Banker Realty in Norwell has the listing. As of press time, a contingent offer had been accepted on the property.
