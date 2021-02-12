Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball caps 12-0 finish with Southeast Conference title

In her final high school game, B-R’s fiery floor leader had finished with a game-high 21 points, along with 11 rebounds and four steals.

It was an emotional night for Matulonis, a senior co-captain who helped guide the Trojans to a 49-36 victory over visiting New Bedford in the Southeast Conference tournament final

Kenzie Matulonis’s eyes swelled up with tears as she hugged Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball coach Cheryl Seavey at midcourt minutes after Thursday’s game.

The victory wrapped up a perfect 12-0 pandemic-abbreviated run for B-R, which posted a 10-0 mark in the regular season before storming past Dartmouth, 61-24, in Tuesday’s tournament semifinal.

Still, the undefeated season felt a little bittersweet for the Trojans, who were determined to compete for a state title this year after capturing last year’s Division 1 South sectional crown.

“It’s definitely really sad. This is my home, this court,” said Matulonis, who is committed to play basketball at the University of New Hampshire. “I have a lot of memories here with my girls and I’m just going to miss it. We didn’t get the (state) championship this year like we wanted to, but we did what we could. We won what we could, and that’s what matters.”

Juniors Amber Silva (10 points) and Fiona Kelly (6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks) also came up big for B-R, which played the season minus junior star Shay Bolin, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic committed to Duke who had an elective procedure last November.

New Bedford (8-4, 7-3 SEC) led, 11-10, after one quarter, but B-R stormed into the half with a 24-16 edge following a deep 3-pointer by Matulonis in the final seconds of the second frame.

The visitors were outscored, 15-4, in the second quarter, thanks in part to their struggles at the free throw line (3 for 9, including 1 for 7 in the second quarter).

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot missing some free throws,” New Bedford coach Jordan Pina said. “We had a chance to cut into their lead a little bit at the half and then Kenzie hit that big 3 to send (the lead) to eight instead of five.”

Junior Quiomarie Vazquez (9 points), sophomore Vanesa Bucha (8 points) and freshman Alexia Thompson (8 points) anchored New Bedford.

Although Seavey acknowledged her players were hopeful for a state tournament, the B-R coach was thrilled with the way her team responded throughout a season full of challenges, both on and off the court.

“These kids are such a determined bunch of individuals that they really wanted in this abbreviated season to experience the success that we had last year,” Seavey said. “And they knew what it took. They knew they had to be incredibly determined, they had to put in the time, they had to persevere through the ups and downs of COVID.

“I’m just so happy for these ladies that they had the opportunity to play.”

The Bridgewater-Raynham girls' basketball team capped a 12-0 season with Southeast Conference regular season and tournament titles. Brad Joyal





Beverly 37, Danvers 29 — Beverly’s Kylie McCarthy had 13 points for the Panthers (3-6) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Masconomet 61, Peabody 32 — Liv Filmore (16 points), Morgan Bovardi (13), and Paige Richardson (10) paced the host Chieftains (8-1) to the Northeastern Conference victory in the season finale.

Newburyport 60, Triton 30 — The Clippers (10-0) capped an unbeaten run and won their first Cape Ann Kinney crown since 2011.

North Quincy 34, Duxbury 33 — The Dragons (5-6) did not get a last-second shot off in time, allowing North Quincy (7-3) to advance in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Freshman Orlagh Gormley recorded 22 points for NQ, headlined by a 10-for-13 performance at the free-throw line. Senior captain Fallon Hobin had 8 points, including two free throws to give North Quincy a 1-point lead with under 1 minute to go. Sydney Ropes led the Dragons with 13 points.

St. Mary’s 56, Malden Catholic 40 — Maiya Bergdorf (19 points), Kellyn Preira (12), Nicolette D’Itria (10), and Alyssa Grossi (10) all finished in double figures for the Spartans (16-3) in the nonleague road win.

Boys’ basketball

Catholic Memorial 87, Malden Catholic 65 — Senior guard Kurtis Henderson poured in 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Knights (6-2) pull away in the Catholic Conference win.

Duxbury 60, Scituate 53 — The Dragons exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter, outlasting the host Sailors in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Senior captain Cam Reagan paced Duxbury (3-7), the fifth seed from the Keenan Division, with 14 points, freshman point guard Alex Barlow added 12, and Shaun Cass and Kyle Pandiscio chipped in 11 apiece. Junior John Kinsley led Scituate, the fourth-seed from the Fisher Division, with 15 points. Duxbury built a 16-13 edge through one, a 30-28 advantage at halftime, and a 40-37 lead through 3 and held on from there. The Dragons consistently turned defense into offense and were aggressive picking off passes and finishing in transition. “We had a whole bunch of contributions from a whole bunch of people, and that’s what a team’s about,” Duxbury coach Gordon Cushing said. “We spread it around.” The Dragons will face either the winner of Friday’s Plymouth North/Quincy game in the second round.

Mansfield 70, Stoughton 47 — Jack Colby (19 points, 8 rebounds) and Matty Boen (16 points, 7 steals, 5 assists) led the undefeated Hornets (12-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Newton North 68, Needham 54 — After falling to Needham on Wednesday, the host Tigers (9-2) bounced back with the Bay State Conference victory to hand Needham (6-1) its first loss. Senior Karim Belhouchet had 21 points, and junior Holland Hargens added 20 for North.

Peabody 57, Masconomet 48 — Drew Lucas (13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) and Nick Vecchio (16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) helped the Tanners (5-3) close the game on a 13-4 run and earn the Northeastern Conference win.

Westwood 69, Dedham 52 — Juniors Russell Dolabany (20 points) and RJ Cawley (11 points) and senior James McGowan (10 points, 8 assists) powered the host Wolverines (9-1) to the Tri-Valley League win over the Marauders (10-2).

Boys’ hockey

Chelmsford 3, Dracut/Tyngsborough 1 — Riley Moulton netted a pair of goals and sophomore A.J. Bongiorno had the other for the Lions (2-3-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at the Chelmsford Forum.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 10, East Boston 0 — A.J. Theriault, Trevor Desjardins and Cody Katz scored their first varsity goals, and Adam Laflamme earned the shutout for the Vikings (1-6) in the nonleague game at Chelmsford Forum.

Lowell 6, Methuen 3 — Senior Kevin Conley and junior Nathaniel Haley scored two goals apiece as the Red Raiders (6-3) won the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup at Methuen High. Senior Ethan Polcari and junior Michael Pickett scored Lowell’s other goals. Sophomore Thomas Woodlock delivered two assists. Senior Jake Vieira made 17 saves in goal.

Girls’ hockey

Hingham 6, Norwell 1 — Katheryn Karo (4 goals, 2 assists), Abbey Kennedy (2 goals, 2 assists), and Ryan Maguire (4 assists) propelled the Harborwomen to the nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena.

Matt Doherty, Trevor Hass, and Emma Healy contributed.