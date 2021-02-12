Bruins managing to avoid COVID as new safety measures are put in place

Additionally, two more Flyers, Morgan Frost and Jakub Voracek, joined teammates Justin Braun, Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim on the list. Boston is scheduled to play Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 21 in Lake Tahoe.

The opponent, New York, sent forward Filip Chytil to the land of the unavailable.

The Bruins placed no one on the NHL’s COVID protocol list as of Thursday, with the latest update expected two hours before puck drop of Friday’s game against the Rangers.

The Islanders, who host the Bruins on Saturday, had no one on the list. The Devils, originally scheduled to play the Bruins at TD Garden on Monday, had 18 players on the list. They remain on the schedule for Thursday on Causeway Street, but that does not seem likely, given the slew of players sidelined.

As of Thursday, the NHL had postponed 35 games because of COVID-19 protocol in the four weeks of play. Of those games, 17 had yet to be rescheduled.

The league also released updated COVID safety measures, which will be in effect until at least Feb. 28. They include rapid testing — in addition to the lab-based PCR tests already in effect — on game days; asking players, staff and officials to quarantine while not at the rink; conducting all meetings virtually; and wearing KN95 face coverings at all times when not exercising.

The NHL and NHLPA also agreed to “strongly” recommend household members limit their activities outside the home, and encouraged teams to find ways for families to be tested for COVID-19 regularly. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron supported the measure.

“That’s something we’ve talked about in the past,” he said. “Your family should be free to do whatever they want, but at the same time you have to make sure they’re doing the right thing.”

Bergeron, who has three young children, acknowledged that staying safe is a bit more of a challenge, but “we are in a pandemic and we have to be careful in what we’re doing,” he said. “That goes for everyone.”

News and notes

Connor Clifton was expected to be in the lineup for the Bruins Friday night. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

▪ With Matt Grzelcyk out, Connor Clifton is expected back, lining up on his off side next to fellow right-shot defenseman Brandon Carlo. Clifton had yet to record a point in six games.

▪ Netminder Jaroslav Halak will start for the first time since Feb. 1, when he stopped 23 of 26 shots in a win over the Capitals. Halak had not lost in regulation (3-0-1) and sported a 1.72 goals against average and .923 save percentage. Tuukka Rask will take the net Saturday on Long Island.

▪ Charlie Coyle entered Friday on a five-game pointless streak, the longest among active Bruins forwards.

▪ David Krejci, who had yet to score a goal, had at least one assist in seven of his previous nine games.

▪ The Rangers will be without star winger Artemi Panarin, who is day to day with a lower body injury. That opens a spot for Colin Blackwell, the former St. John’s Prep standout from Lawrence. Blackwell, a seventh-round pick (194th overall) of the Sharks in 2011, was playing in his 39th NHL game. Since his Prep days, he battled concussions in a five-year stint at Harvard, spent a year each with the AHL affiliates of the Sharks and Sabres, and had his first taste of the NHL with the Predators, for whom he produced 10 points in 33 games over two seasons (2018-20). Last October, the Rangers signed him for two years and $725,000 a season. He had three points in his first four games with the Blueshirts.

▪ The Bruins awoke Friday with the NHL’s best points percentage (.833, 9-1-2), and one of four former Atlantic Division teams at the top of that category. Behind Boston sat Toronto (.821, 11-2-1); Florida (.818, 8-1-2); and Tampa Bay (.792, 9-2-1). Including those teams and Montreal (10th in the league in points percentage, .643, 8-4-2), ex-Atlantic clubs were running either first or second in three of the four new divisions.

“I think everyone looks at Toronto and sees a young team that’s going to be on the rise,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Tampa, (strong) right down the middle, (they) won (the Stanley Cup), built for now ... and us, people were sort of thinking we were going the other way. We’re out there trying to play our game every night and collect points. We knew Florida would be up and coming. Look at them.”

With the new playoff format keeping teams in-division through the first two rounds, the Bruins won’t see the aforementioned four until the Stanley Cup semifinals, at the earliest. Cassidy harbored no loathing … yet. “I’m glad to see everyone doing well,” he said. “Good for the old Atlantic teams.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.