Celtics center Robert Williams out with hip soreness

“Just being very, very, very cautious with that, nothing more than general soreness,” Stevens said. “Hopefully it’s nothing big and it doesn’t last beyond a day-to-day thing.”

Celtics center Robert Williams missed 38 games last season because of a bone edema in his left hip, so it raised eyebrows on Thursday when he was ruled out of the Raptors game because of a sore left hip. Coach Brad Stevens said it is not believed to be a structural issue, though.

Stevens said that forward Jaylen Brown, who missed two games before returning to face the Jazz on Tuesday, is dealing with knee tendinitis. Brown played 37 minutes in the loss to Utah and said after the game that he experienced some pain during the second half, but he was cleared to play against Toronto.

Second-year wing Romeo Langford, who has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason surgery on his right wrist, is unlikely to return before the All-Star break next month. Stevens said Langford, who has been doing light shooting workouts for several weeks but has yet to take part in a live practice, has experienced some expected pain in the wrist.

Brown, Tatum trailing in Star voting

The NBA on Thursday released its second round of fan voting returns for starters in next month’s All-Star Game, and Brown and Jayson Tatum remained in need of assistance at their respective positions.

Tatum is in fourth place among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 1,680,780 votes, well behind 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is in the third and final starting frontcourt spot with 3,022,105, trailing Kevin Durant (4,234,433) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,282,478).

Brown is in fourth among backcourt players, with 1,062,888 votes, trailing Bradley Beal (2,528,719), Kyrie Irving (2,104,130) and James Harden (1,829,504).

Fan voting will account for just half of the totals, however, with players and media members each totaling 25 percent of the vote. Durant, Antetokounmpo and Embiid all have more star power than Tatum and they are in the midst of MVP-caliber seasons, so Tatum’s chances appear quite slim.

Brown could get a bigger boost from the media and player votes, because Beal plays for the 6-16 Wizards and Harden has appeared in just 13 games with the Nets. But Brown would have to leapfrog two players because there are just two backcourt spots. Even if Brown and Tatum are not selected as starters, however, they are likely to be chosen as reserves by the Eastern Conference coaches.

Theis adjusting

Celtics big man Daniel Theis said multiple times this season that learning to play power forward rather than his traditional center spot has been a challenge. But he seems to be picking it up quickly and has emerged as a dependable floor spacer.

Theis entered Thursday’s game shooting a team-best 46.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. His effective field goal percentage of 68.4 led the NBA among those who qualify.

“Definitely an adjustment for me from being just strictly a 5 and setting pick-and-rolls, and now to be basically a spacer, a cutter,” Theis said. “It took me a little while to adjust to. But I think I figured it out pretty well now. And obviously it’s way easier if I make shots, because defenses will respect me more and then being a spacer helps, obviously, so our guys can come downhill and get easy buckets.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.