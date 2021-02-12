Houston Texans grant J.J. Watt’s request to be released

“The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you,” said Watt. “I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston.”

The Houston Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt have mutually agreed to part ways. Watt made the announcement in a video he released on Twitter.

Watt is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader (101.0), a three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity,” said Watt. “I’ve been working extremely hard. But at the same time, it is always tough to move on.”

Houston selected Watt with the 11th pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and AP First-Team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), Watt played in 128 games in his 10 seasons with the Texans. He set franchise records in sacks (101.0), tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25) to go along with 531 total tackles, 61 passes defensed and 16 fumble recoveries.

Watt’s departure comes in an offseason where the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They’re also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade.

Watson reacted to Watt’s announcement with a tweet of his own.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” said Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’ For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston.”

Material from The Associated Press was included.

