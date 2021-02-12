NHL to add game-day rapid COVID-19 tests

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after the pesky forward sustained another head injury. Murphy has been one of the team’s most reliable defensemen this season. The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw after coach Jeremy Colliton said he was elbowed in the face. Shaw, a key part of two Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, missed much of last season with a serious head injury … The Arizona Coyotes fired assistant general manager Steve Sullivan . The team said it would not seek a replacement for Sullivan and offered no other details.

The NHL is adding game-day rapid tests for players, team personnel and on-ice officials as part of a series of expanded safety protocols unveiled Thursday in its latest bid to stem potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Rapid tests will be initially made available to the league’s 24 US-based teams and provide results within a half-hour to augment daily PCR testing already in place, which is similar to the protocols the NBA introduced this season. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results. The league says it is working with its seven Canadian-based teams to have a similar rapid-testing system in place based on availability. Other expanded safety protocols include having all team meetings conducted virtually, removing the plexiglass surrounding the penalty box area, and recommend players not leave their homes except to attend practices, games or for essential activities. The directive also recommends other household members stay at home, and consider using grocery delivery services. In addition, teams are asked to provide players and staff KN95 facemasks, which are considered more effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Skiing

Gut-Behrami wins, Shiffrin third

Lara Gut-Behrami dashed to gold in the women’s super-G at the world championships Thursday, and Mikaela Shiffrin took bronze in her first speed race in more than a year. Gut-Behrami mastered the sun-bathed Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, to finally win the only medal missing from her storied career. The 2016 overall World Cup champion beat Swiss teammate Corinne Suter by 0.34 seconds, living up to her billing as the main favorite after winning the last four super-Gs on the World Cup circuit. Shiffrin finished 0.47 behind in third, edging Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka by six-hundredths of a second after missing a chance to win gold. On the men’s side, Vincent Kriechmayr overcame a tricky course and high expectations to win the super-G. Starting fifth on a course never featured on the men’s World Cup circuit, the Austrian mastered the difficult Canalone passage about 20 seconds into his run, where the first three starters all missed a gate and skied out. He beat Romed Baumann and Alexis Pinturault, who took silver and bronze respectively … Winter sports hub Norway can no longer host World Cup skiing events this season because of stricter pandemic-related rules imposed by the national government. The International Ski Federation cited “stricter travel and event-related restrictions” for canceling all its events in the Nordic country. They include a men’s downhill in Alpine skiing at Kvitfjell and the World Cup finals in cross-country skiing at Lillehammer. The International Biathlon Union said its World Cup finals also cannot take place at Holmenkollen near Oslo from March 18-21.

Baseball

Buehler, Dodgers reach deal

Righthander Walker Buehler and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing , agreeing to an $8 million, two-year contract that would escalate to more than $12.12 million if he starts regularly this year and wins a Cy Young Award. The Dodgers also finalized a three-year deal with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. He was introduced during an on-field news conference at Dodger Stadium. The righthander was 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 11 starts for Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season last year … Infielder Jonathan Villar and the New York Mets finalized a $3.55 million, one-year contract. Villar adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil … Righthander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement was not authorized before Toronto opens a space on the 40-man roster. Phelps, 34, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season … The Chicago Cubs added another outfielder, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick, two people familiar with the situation told the AP … Seven Negro Leagues were recommended for major league status by a task force of the Society for American Baseball Research. The announcement followed Major League Baseball’s decision on Dec. 16 that it was reclassifying the Negro Leagues to majors. They had been excluded in 1969 when a special committee on baseball records identified six official major leagues dating to 1876.

NBA

Hawks guard Young fined $20K

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language toward a game official. The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks’ 118-117 loss at Dallas …The Toronto Raptors aren’t going back to Toronto this season. Ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects the process of crossing the border between the US and Canada will keep the Raptors in their adopted Tampa, Florida, home for the remainder of the regular season, the team said.

Auto Racing

Almirola wins qualifying race at Daytona

Aric Almirola won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race to put a Ford from flagship Stewart-Haas Racing in the second row of NASCAR’s season-opening spectacular Sunday. Almirola held off a charge from Joey Logano, who pulled alongside Almirola on the final lap of the first 150-mile race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Christopher Bell waffled briefly on which driver he wanted to push and first seemed to choose Logano before dipping down behind Almirola. It gave Almirola the shove he needed for his first victory in a qualifying race at Daytona.

Miscellany

Ivy League to allow seniors to play as grad students

The Ivy League will allow current senior athletes to play sports as full-time grad students at their current university next year in a break with longstanding policies. The change is a result of COVID-19, which canceled a full year of sports. Athletes must stay at the schools they are currently at to receive this exemption and must be admitted at the grad schools through regular channels the league confirmed to the AP … Bayern Munich beat Tigres, 1-0, to win the Club World Cup soccer championship in Doha, Qatar, its sixth title under coach Hansi Flick, hours after midfielder Thomas Müller tested positive for the coronavirus and was moved into isolation. In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico’s Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final … Munny, a 4-year-old filly, died at Golden Gate Fields in Albany, Calif., the second thoroughbred to die at the Northern California racetrack in two weeks … Formula One race car driver Fernando Alonso is recovering from a cycling accident in Switzerland, his team Alpine F1 said. Alpine said Alonso was involved in a road accident but did not give further details.