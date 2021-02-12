Red Sox release revised spring training schedule

The Red Sox announced a revised spring training schedule following Major League Baseball’s decision to regionalize matchups to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Sox’ Grapefruit League schedule will now feature matchups against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will play 29 games in 31 days, beginning Feb. 28 at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex against the Minnesota Twins.

They’ll play the most games against the Braves, with the first of nine matchups taking place at JetBlue Park on March 1, and will close out with two exhibition games against the Braves, at CoolToday Park in North Port on March 29 and at JetBlue Park on March 30.