Red Sox reportedly reach agreement with Marwin Gonzalez

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Marwin Gonzalez has played for Houston and Minnesota.Jim Davis

The Red Sox agreed on a deal with outfielder Marwin Gonzalez, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 31-year-old has played a variety of positions over his career, including shortstop, first baseman and outfield. In nine seasons in the majors, he’s hit .261 with 96 homers and 369 RBIs. His best year came in 2017 with the Astros, when he had 23 homers and 90 RBIs and a .303 average, all career highs.

