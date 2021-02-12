The Red Sox still have us scratching our heads, and other thoughts

The Sox have admitted they are not “all in” to win this year and dumped many popular players in a quest to assemble a 25-man roster of nameless, faceless, analytic-friendly castoffs. And there’s no accountability or explanation from above.

▪ There are times when it seems as if the Red Sox front office is trying to turn fans against the hometown team. I can’t remember anything like it. Instead of touting big-name talents and inspiring pennant fever, the Sox peddle payroll flexibility, team contract control, spin rate, and exit velocity while asking fans to be patient and wait for the future.

It’s been more than one calendar year — a year that included a last-place finish in a pandemic season, the controversial rehiring of Alex Cora, the retirement of infield cornerstone Dustin Pedroia, and the latest dumping of another popular player — since John Henry (also the Globe owner) has answered questions from local reporters.

The trade of Andrew Benintendi is the latest in a series of moves that have sucked almost all the blood and color from the Boston baseball franchise. It started with the Mookie Betts/David Price salary dump, continued when they said goodbye to Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Brandon Workman, and (soon you can add) Jackie Bradley Jr. And now they’ve traded Benintendi, the “can’t miss kid” of 2017, for a son of Sam Horn and a pocketful of promises.

Fans liked Benintendi, and not just because he had good hair. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft and was Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect when he burst on the scene in 2017 with a .271 season that included 20 homers and 20 steals (runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year).

He was even better a year later when he hit .290 with 16 homers and made the critical catch against Houston that vaulted the Sox into the World Series. Then he got too bulky and had a down season, followed by a 14-game washout in 2020.

And so the Sox dumped him for Franchy Cordero, a player who is the same age — a player with 110 strikeouts in 284 big league at-bats. This is called “selling low.”

Franchy Cordero batted .211 in 16 games with the Royals last year. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The White Sox coveted Benintendi when they offered Chis Sale to Boston in December 2016 (Chicago instead settled for Yoan Moncada). Four seasons later, the Sox dealt Benintendi for a player who’s been traded twice in the last seven months and has suffered injuries to his elbow, wrist, forearm, hip, and quad. The Sox also got a low-level minor league pitcher and players to be named later.

A day later, the Sox acquired 31-year-old switch hitter Marwin González, an accomplished player who hit .211 last year and had his career year in 2017 when the Astros were at the height of their cheating.

Swell.

It’s hard to remember that not too long ago the mighty Red Sox were so popular that they broadcast spring training workouts on live television and folks actually tuned in to watch pitchers’ fielding practice from Fort Myers. Here we are in 2021 and they are coming off a last-place season, dumping many of their popular players, and asking fans to be patient while still paying top-shelf prices.

The Sox keep telling us that winning World Series while drafting and developing young players is not a sustainable model when that is exactly what the franchise did from 2002-11.

I was a huge Red Sox fan when the team lost 100 games in 1965. Those Sox had Yaz, Tony C, Frank Malzone, Earl Wilson, Bill Monbouquette, Dick Radatz, and Jim Lonborg. What I’m seeing now makes the summer of ’65 feel like the good old days.

▪ Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but a lot of that is owed to great timing. Brady came to the NFL at the same time the league decided to allow quarterbacks to play arena-ball from La-Z-Boy chairs. Helmet-to-helmet hits and low hits on the quarterback went away. There are no more hits to the QB’s forearm or shoulder.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there have been 50 rules changes since 2002 designed to protect players from harm — “the vast majority of them protecting offensive players.”

These are good changes. But it doesn’t change the fact that Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers etc. play in the easy QB era. Quarterbacks simply do not get hit anymore.

It’s folly to compare the 43-year-old Brady to Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, or any of the greats who came before rule changes made it so much easier. Brady is simply playing a different sport.

▪ Quiz: The Baseball Writers’ Association of America started naming a Manager of the Year (one for each league) in 1983. Name five former major league MVPs who went on to become the BBWAA’s Manager of the Year (answer below).

▪ I give up on all attempts to catalog players/coaches with the most championship rings. Every time you think you have it down, another “gotcha” surfaces. So there is no official record-holder.

K.C. Jones won 12 championship rings — eight as a player, two as a head coach, two more as an assistant coach. Bill Russell won 11 as a player, but was twice player-coach of a team that won. Does that give Russell 13 rings? As a coach and general manager, Red Auerbach won 16 championship rings. Beat that!

Sam Jones and Yogi Berra each won 10 rings as a player but Yogi earned three more as a coach. Robert Horry won seven as an NBA player, which is one more than Michael Jordan. Henri Richard won 11 Stanley Cups as a Montreal Canadien. Brady, Horry, and Red Kelly are the only three champions who won at least seven rings without playing for the Celtics, Yankees, or Canadiens.

On and on it goes. Knock yourselves out. There is no definitive answer.

▪ Bob Kraft was in Tampa for Super Bowl LV. Clearly, the man loves football. And Florida.

▪ The 3-point shot has officially made today’s NBA a farce. The Jazz heaved up 48 threes in their victory over the Celtics Tuesday night. Forty-eight out of 84 shots. That’s 57 percent. And Utah has the best record in the NBA.

▪ Brady would make us all feel a little better if he’d just sweat a little. Seriously. Has there ever been another athlete who did not perspire? Claymation Tom appears to be the first. When he wins and says, “No sweat,” he really means it.

It will be a tough ticket when Brady, Gronk, Alex Guerrero, and the world champion Buccaneers come to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots next season.

▪ Olympic gold-medal swimmer Klete Keller was indicted by a federal grand jury on rioting charges related to the Jan. 6 mob violence at the US Capitol. At 6 feet 6 inches, wearing his US Olympic team jacket, Keller was easy for prosecutors to identify. Keller won five medals in three Olympics covering 2000, 2004, and 2008.

▪ The Knicks and Warriors expect 2,000 fans at Madison Square Garden Feb. 23 in the wake of Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that New York arenas can fill up to 10 percent of capacity as long as fans wear masks and socially distance.

▪ Betts won a World Series with the Dodgers. Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley won a championship with the Lakers. Brady, Gronk, and AB won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. Why do I worry about Zdeno Chara winning a Stanley Cup this year with the Capitals, or Torey Krug with the Blues?

▪ Ninety-two-year-old Bob Cousy got his first COVID vaccination shot Monday, a few days after taking a phone call from fellow Holy Cross alum/Medal of Freedom recipient Dr. Anthony Fauci.

▪ Have you noticed rising star Ashley Brewer on the set of ESPN’s “SportsCenter”? Brewer was a varsity swimmer at Texas and Southern Cal and competed in the US Olympic trials in 2012. Her brother was in a UCLA rotation with Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole in 2010. Charles Brewer pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. Another brother, Chase, also pitched for UCLA when big leaguers dotted that college staff.

▪ Why We Love The New York Post: The Post’s front page after Super Bowl LV read (in part), “the ball-deflating cheater leader of the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, took his show to Tampa …”

▪ The NCAA hit a new low when our college hoop honk Joe Sullivan (former sports editor of the Globe) declared, “The pandemic has ruined the men’s college basketball season.”

▪ Quiz answer: Frank Robinson, Joe Torre, Kirk Gibson, Don Baylor, Don Mattingly.













