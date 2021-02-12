Scouting Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero: Huge potential, huge questions

It’s not hard to understand why Cordero is, in the words of Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, a “tantalizing talent.” Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom noted his ability to hit the ball as hard as anyone in the game, a notion borne out by a 489-foot homer he blasted in 2018 and the 92.5 m.p.h. average exit velocity that ranks ninth in the majors since 2017 — just behind Fernando Tatis Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton, and just ahead of Matt Chapman, Christian Yelich, and Shohei Ohtani.

“As far as talent goes, he has a really special body, a really special athlete, with a swing that, when developed to where he wants to be, can make him a damaging hitter with gap-to-gap power, the raw power to go out of any yard, in any place,” said Mets bench coach Dave Jauss, who managed Cordero in the Dominican Winter League this year.

Though his speed has declined steadily over his four big league seasons (much like Andrew Benintendi), his top-end speed in 2020 still placed him in the 68th percentile of big leaguers — a significant trait in projecting his future defensive abilities.

“I don’t project him as a center fielder even though he has good enough speed and a good enough arm,” said Jauss. “He came to us with the track record in the Dominican of not being a dependable left fielder. That, by no means, was what he was this year.

“He was a very dependable left fielder, and in the Dominican, most of those parks are big and they are tough to play. [Defense] is not going to keep him from being an everyday left fielder.”

If Cordero were draft-eligible, his combination of speed, power, and size (6 feet 3 inches, 226 pounds) likely would put him near the top of the board.

But he’s not draft-eligible. He’s 26 years old (the same age as Benintendi) with just 95 games of big league experience, including a mere 25 in the last two years.

He has shown impressive glimpses, but questions about his potential contributions with the Red Sox — his third team in three years — are as loud as the tools he possesses.

In those 95 games, spanning 315 plate appearances, Cordero has hit .236 with a .304 OBP and .433 slugging mark along with 12 homers — most of those of the tape-measure variety (his homers average 412 feet, most in the majors of any hitter with at least 10 since 2017). Any time he makes contact, there’s a chance that the ball will disappear onto the horizon.

But he hasn’t made consistent contact, striking out in 34.9 percent of his plate appearances, the ninth-highest rate in the majors since his 2017 debut. It’s still possible to be a valuable player while striking out with that frequency — one evaluator compared Cordero’s skills to those of Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo — but it’s difficult.

Moreover, Cordero’s lengthy injury history — which includes multiple elbow injuries, multiple leg injuries, and most recently a broken hamate in 2020 — makes it difficult to forecast his future.

Even so, some evaluators note that Cordero has shown improvement in his offensive approach. He has been smart enough to refine his swing decisions, swinging at an increasing number of pitches in the strike zone (in his limited playing time in 2020, he swung at a whopping 84.7 percent of pitches he saw that were in the strike zone) while chasing fewer and fewer pitches outside the zone (28.0 percent in 2020; below the league average). He also has displayed an evolving two-strike approach that has helped him reduce strikeouts.

“He’s mechanically good,” said Jauss. “He knows what he needs to do, both in a game and to get his swing to be consistent.”

“He obviously has incredible power,” said Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers. “It doesn’t seem like he has a lot of chase in there. We’ve just got to clean up a little bit of zone contact, but that swing looks good.”

Jauss noted a significant disparity in the quality of Cordero’s at-bats against lefties and righties in the Dominican, and his early big-league career (.182/.239/.333 against lefties, .252/.322/.463 against righties) underscores the chance that he could be a platoon player. (The Red Sox’ interest in Marwin González was driven in part by a desire to have a switch-hitting platoon option with the lefthanded Cordero in left and the righthanded Bobby Dalbec at first.)

Cordero represents an upside play by the Red Sox. He shows enough ability to make an impact, even if the sky’s-the-limit ceiling suggested by his tools probably should be balanced out by the reality of his performance to date and the time he’s missed.

“He has the ceiling of a Troy O’Leary,” said Jauss, recalling a player he worked with as the Red Sox first base coach from 1997-99. “Troy O’Leary brought a whole lot of positives for the Boston Red Sox and the baseball industry. He became a good left fielder, a dangerous hitter in the middle of the order.

“Without hitting 45 home runs, he always had the potential to go out on any at-bat. He could go gap to gap.

“This type of player — O’Leary and Cordero — come into their own at different times in their career. If Cordero develops in the way that O’Leary developed, I think he could be the same way that O’Leary was, which I think is a high caliber of player in the scouting world.”

Franchy Cordero's progression Year Plate appearances Swung at pitches out of the zone Swung at pitches in the zone Swing/miss rate 2017 99 38.0% 71.7% 21.1% 2018 154 31.8% 69.3% 16.5% 2019 20 17.7% 79.1% 13.3% 2020 42 28.0% 84.7% 9.9% 2020 MLB average 30.6% 67.8% 11.4% SOURCE : Fangraphs

