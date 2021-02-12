Supporting cast takes center stage for Celtics

The Raptors have recovered from a 2-8 start by winning 10 of their past 15, and they entered Thursday’s matchup with motivation after the Celtics thumped them last month in Tampa.

So the club got little time to rest and reflect after a bumpy and bitter end to a five-game West Coast road trip that ended with a thud in Utah. And the first opponent in this back-to-back home set was the archrival Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics’ schedule has been unrelenting of late, a byproduct of the NBA’s truncated schedule and a COVID-19-related addition with a road game at Washington on Sunday that wasn’t scheduled until the second half of the season.

A team whose fortitude has been doubted at times, especially lately, displayed some toughness and perseverance in a 120-106 win in a game they never trailed. The Raptors played hard, not necessarily well, and pushed the Celtics late into the fourth quarter but they responded with a series of key plays to prevail.

What’s critical right now is for the Celtics to begin separating themselves from the group of middling clubs in the Eastern Conference. If they are a real contender in the East, it’s time to show that, and Boston is definitely a more formidable team when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t have to do all the scoring.

Against Toronto, the Celtics received a combined 44 points from rookie Payton Pritchard and defensive ace Semi Ojeleye, who started for the second time this season and 11th time in four-year career. They combined for 11 of Boston’s 20 3-pointers and on a night when Brown was erratic (3 for 14) and Tatum was inconsistent (5 for 13), the team’s complements were the reason for victory.

This is not to say you can depend on production like this every night, but the Celtics do need more from their bench to take that next step. As Celtics coach Brad Stevens pointed out, those 3-point attempts were open, a derivative of defenses focusing so much on Tatum and Brown.

The Celtics dynamic duo combined for 19 assists, meaning they were finding the open man when they were being blitzed or attacking the paint with multiple defenders converging. The game is simpler and easier when the ball moves more, when players who get open shots make open shots. That was the case Thursday. The Celtics were 20 for 39 from the 3-point line and the struggling Kemba Walker added five threes to show signs of offensive improvement.

“We showed some toughness,” Walker said. “We showed resiliency and most important we showed togetherness. That’s what this league is all about. It’s all about bouncing back when times get tough.

“We’re going to have moments where we hit adversity many more times. It’s just about how we handled it and I thought we handled it very well [Thursday].”

In all, it was a positive response to some real adversity. Brown said after the loss to Utah that the Celtics players should have taken the Jazz scoring in the final minute, with the game decided, personally. The Celtics didn’t hold any special team meetings or rah-rah speeches before Thursday, they just came out and played as if they didn’t want that embarrassment to happen again.

This is not the Raptors from a few years ago or even last year. They are still trying to figure themselves out. Are they an average team with declining players having taken too many personal losses? Or are they a contender that still hasn’t recovered from the bubble?

They played with the same fortitude as in the past but couldn’t consistently hit shots that would have made the Celtics nervous and the Boston defense also neutralized Fred VanVleet, who scored a season-low 5 points just nine days after scoring a career-best 54.

Like the Celtics, the Raptors bench has been quite inconsistent this year and the key to both teams recovering to make a long playoff run are the supporting casts. The least surprising performance of any reserve was that of Pritchard, who has been a rookie wunderkind for the Celtics.

Pritchard scored 23 points in the previous meeting against Toronto and is capable of these breakout scoring nights because he’s not timid about shooting and he is a stellar 48.3 percent from the 3-point line.

“Offensively we have elite players, so just moving the ball some and finding the right areas to get open and to give those guys space,” he said is the key to better consistency. “[Tatum and Brown] draw such a crowd, so they’re gonna have to draw a double team so it’s our job to space the floor and find openings for them.”

If Tatum and Brown aren’t scoring, they have shown the ability and desire to distribute. It’s just up to their teammates to hit open shots because teams are going to dare players such as Pritchard, Ojeleye, and even Walker at this point to beat them.

It was an encouraging response Thursday for a team that can take nothing for granted.

Gary Washburn