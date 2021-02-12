This year’s Baseball Hall of Fame inductions will be held indoors, with no fans

The ceremony is expected to be shown live on MLB Network.

Members of the Hall’s Class of 2020 — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker — will be honored after their induction was canceled last year.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced it would hold its induction ceremony as scheduled on July 25. But the event will essentially be a television production held indoors without fans because of the pandemic.

No players were elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and the veterans committee vote was canceled.

Induction ceremonies traditionally are held outside and are open to the public free of charge. A crowd estimated at 55,000 attended in 2019 when Harold Baines, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, and Mariano Rivera received their plaques.

The Hall’s annual awards presentation ceremony will be held July 24, also behind closed doors. A recording of that ceremony will be televised the next day as part of the induction coverage.

The two most recent winners of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence — Ken Harrelson and Al Michaels — will be honored, along with the last two winners of the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award: the late Nick Cafardo in 2020 and Dick Kaegel in 2021.

Cafardo wrote for the Globe from 1989-2019.

Holt lands with Rangers

Free agent infielder Brock Holt agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to spring training. The deal calls for a $1.75 million salary if he makes the team.

Holt, 32, is a Fort Worth native. He played for the Red Sox from 2013-19 before hitting .211 over 36 games for the Brewers and Nationals last season.

