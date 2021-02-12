Willie O’Ree’s jersey retirement rescheduled

The significance of the new date is twofold: It is far enough in the future that, ideally, a packed house of fans at TD Garden will be able to toast to O’Ree, who will be 86, as his No. 22 is hoisted to the rafters. It also will be the 64-year anniversary of O’Ree becoming the NHL’s first Black player.

The NHL said in a statement that it asked for the update, and the Bruins and O’Ree acquiesced. The league expects the move will “enable all of us to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” according to the statement. “We all look forward to making this celebration even more robust together.”

Grzelcyk misses practice

Matt Grzelcyk is not likely to suit up against the Rangers Friday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. The defenseman missed practice Thursday with a lower-body injury, and is considered day to day. “Obviously a tough start to the year,” Cassidy said of Grzelcyk, who returned Wednesday after playing in just one of the previous seven games … Connor Clifton will enter the lineup, a righthanded shot playing the left side with Brandon Carlo … Grzelcyk skated 11 minutes 40 seconds Wednesday, and did not see the ice after the 11:22 mark of the third period. He and Carlo were victimized on both Ranger goals … Another member of the Boston six-pack, Kevan Miller, was given a maintenance day. John Moore and Steven Kampfer split practice reps in Miller’s spot next to Jakub Zboril. Fancy stat that does not speak well of the Bruins defense: On Wednesday, the rush-happy Rangers were expected to score 2.3 goals at five-on-five, and 3.12 xG in all situations. Both were the highest marks against the Bruins this season.

Studnicka punches in

Jack Studnicka, playing his first AHL game of the season, was scoreless on two shots in Providence’s 4-0 loss Thursday. He also fought Hartford defenseman Patrick Sieloff after being rubbed out along the boards. It was the first professional fight for Studnicka, who dropped ‘em four times in the OHL (according to HockeyFights.com). His helmet popped off from the hit, Studnicka absorbed a series of blows from Sieloff in a decisive loss … Brad Marchand is the Bruins’ career leader in shorthanded goals (28), and the leader among active players. His next SHG pulls him into a tie with pest predecessor Esa Tikkanen and four others for 23rd all-time … Chris Wagner on Tuukka Rask’s adventure in the final minutes of regulation Wednesday: “I had no clue what was going on. I looked at every ref. I checked the scoreboard twice to make sure. That was pretty funny, especially [since] we won.”

