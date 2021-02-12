Worcester Red Sox unveil concession lineup for Polar Park

“Coney Island Hot Dogs and Table Talk Pies instantly became part of our Worcester vocabulary,” said WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg.

Coney Island Hot Dogs, Table Talk Pies, and Wonder Bar Pizza are among the 10 Worcester-area restaurants participating in the “Taste of Worcester” initiative at future games.

Ahead of the inaugural season for the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park, the team unveiled its concession lineup, consisting of local restaurants that will showcase the city’s culinary cuisine inside the ballpark.

“And the various establishments in the Canal District, Shrewsbury Street, Main South, Green Island, and throughout the city quickly became part of our Worcester lifestyle. These delicious delicacies are part of the Polar Park story; they are part of why Worcester is Worcester.”

Fans also will be able to enjoy African food from popular Worcester Public Market spot Akra, Asian cuisine from Chashu Ramen & Izakaya, and drinks from Polar Beverages. Restaurants Lock 50, Russo’s, Nuovo, and BT’s Smokehouse also will have permanent stands inside the park.

The WooSox plan to offer opportunities for Worcester-area nonprofits to run the concession stands and raise money for their charities.

“The Worcester Red Sox have promised a ballpark that will look, feel, smell, and taste like Worcester,” said city manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. “Serving up food from local restaurants, and offering nonprofits the opportunity to operate their own concessions, is a terrific example of the team’s commitment to ensuring there will be a piece of Worcester everywhere you go at Polar Park.”

The Worcester Red Sox are the Triple A affiliate of the major league Red Sox.








