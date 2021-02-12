Portugal gets more European help as virus deaths remain high

A team of eight German military doctors and 18 nurses and hygiene specialists arrived in Lisbon on Feb. 3 for an initial three-week deployment as part of a cooperation program between European Union countries.

Germany’s Defense Ministry said Friday it’s extending by six weeks — into April — the deployment of military doctors, nurses, and other personnel to a civilian hospital in Lisbon.

LISBON, Portugal — France and Luxembourg are joining Germany in sending medical staff to help at hospitals in Portugal, where deaths from COVID-19 remain the highest in the world by size of population.

France is sending a doctor and three nurses, while Luxembourg is providing two doctors and two nurses, the Portuguese health ministry said in a statement. They should arrive next week.

Portugal became the world’s worst-hit country in the pandemic last month after a Christmas easing of rules on movements and gatherings coincided with the appearance of a fast-spreading virus variant first identified in England.

Hungary begins using vaccine developed in Russia

Hungary has begun administering the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, sidestepping the European Medicines Agency to become the first European Union member state to use the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, part of Russia’s Ministry of Health.

On Friday, an official at Honved Hospital in Budapest confirmed in a telephone interview that it had begun administering the vaccine.

Cecilia Muller, Hungary’s chief medical officer and head of the government’s coronavirus task force, had called on 560 general practitioners in Budapest on Tuesday to find five people each to receive the Sputnik V vaccine. The initial 2,800 doses available are what remain from a 6,000-dose batch that arrived for testing in December.

The government said it would receive two million doses of Sputnik V from Russia over the next three months. Hungary had said in November that it was in talks with the Russian manufacturer about importing, and even manufacturing, the Sputnik V vaccine.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cited Serbia, which has a sizable ethnic Hungarian population, as an example of a country whose vaccination strategy includes the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

In a report this month in the respected British medical journal The Lancet, late-stage trial results showed that the Sputnik V vaccine was safe and highly effective. The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for use in China, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, but the company has yet to publish detailed results of its Phase 3 trial.

The Hungarian government’s approach to vaccine procurement and approval has raised alarm in the country’s medical community.

Last month, its Chamber of Physicians released a statement calling on the government and regulators to approve vaccines only after transparently following drug safety rules and testing in accordance with European Medicines Agency standards. They cited a need to strengthen the public’s confidence in vaccines and to ensure that doctors can administer the inoculations “in good conscience.”

France limits recovered COVID patients to one dose of vaccine

PARIS — France’s highest health authority recommended Friday that people who have had COVID-19 receive only one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The High Authority of Health, or HAS, said that since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient.

“A single vaccine dose will also play the role of reminding” a previously infected person’s immune system how to fight COVID-19, the independent body said in an opinion report.

If applied, the decision is expected to speed up the pace of France’s vaccination drive. All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the European Union — made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — were developed to be administered in two doses delivered a few weeks apart.

In trial studies, a two-shot dosing schedule was shown to be the only way to increase immunity against the virus to near-full level.

France has been under fire for the slow rollout of its vaccination program. Prime Minister Jean Castex has characterized the rollout as having “a brisk pace,” and promised last week that 4 million shots — both first and second doses — would be given this month.

French authorities reported Thursday that more than 2.1 million people had received one vaccine dose, of whom more than 535,000 also got their second shot.

Researchers at New York’s Mount Sinai medical school recently began studying vaccine effects in people who’d previously had COVID-19.

The results are preliminary, posted on a website for researchers, but among 109 vaccine recipients those who’d previously been infected had 10 to 20 times higher antibody levels after the first dose of vaccine — and retained higher levels after a second dose — than the never-infected.

While the study is small, the Mount Sinai team concluded the findings suggest “only one dose of vaccine would not negatively impact” the previously vaccinated and offer a rationale considering policy changes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Australian state enters lockdown after outbreak at hotel

More than six million people in Victoria, Australia, will enter into a snap lockdown for five days in response to a coronavirus outbreak at a quarantine hotel.

The order came as the Australian Open was being held in Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, but the tennis tournament will continue — without spectators — the authorities said on Friday.

Victorians will be allowed to leave home only for essential shopping, work, exercise, and caregiving, and must wear masks whenever they leave home.

But while sports and entertainment venues will be shut down, professional athletes like tennis players will be classified as “essential workers” and allowed to continue their matches.

“There are no fans; there’s no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace,” Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria, told reporters on Friday. “It’s not like the only people that are at work are supermarket workers.”

Tennis Australia said in a statement that it would notify all ticket holders of the changes and continue “to work with the government to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The lockdown, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, comes after an outbreak at a Holiday Inn near the Melbourne Airport that was being used to house returned travelers.

By Friday, 13 people linked to the hotel had tested positive with the new virus variant that first emerged in Britain. In the past 24 hours, five new cases have been identified, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 19.

Describing the lockdown as a “circuit breaker,” the authorities said it was critical to stopping the spread of the variant, which is highly infectious and has outwitted contact tracers before they can contain outbreaks. Similar snap lockdowns in Perth and Brisbane in recent months were successful in quashing infections.

“The game has changed,” Mr. Andrews said. “This is not the 2020 virus.”

He said he hoped Victorians, who endured among the longest lockdowns in the world last year, would work together to prevent the state from entering a third wave of the coronavirus. “We will be able to smother this,” he said.

The order had ripple effects in Australia’s other states, which all announced travel restrictions with Victoria. International flights, excluding freight, into Melbourne were also canceled.

