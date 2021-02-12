UK tabloid invaded Meghan’s privacy, judge says

LONDON — In a major legal victory for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their bitter feud with the British tabloids, a High Court judge ruled Thursday that The Mail on Sunday had invaded Meghan’s privacy by publishing a private letter she had sent to her father.

The judge, Mark Warby, ruled that Meghan, who is also known as the Duchess of Sussex, had “a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private.” He added, “The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.”

At the heart of the case is an anguished, five-page letter that the duchess wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting designer, in August 2018, four months after he was a no-show at her wedding to Harry.