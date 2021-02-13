George Clooney to film new movie in Boston, and Ben Affleck will reportedly join him

George Clooney is coming to Boston to film a new movie this month, and he will reportedly bring Ben Affleck with him.

Clooney will be directing “The Tender Bar,” a drama adopted from the 2005 memoir of the same name by Pulitzer-winning author J.R. Moehringer.

Filming for the movie will take place in the Boston area starting Feb. 22 and will likely wrap up in mid-April, according to two sources familiar with the production.