George Clooney to film new movie in Boston, and Ben Affleck will reportedly join him

George Clooney is coming to Boston to film a new movie this month, and he will reportedly bring Ben Affleck with him.
Clooney will be directing “The Tender Bar,” a drama adopted from the 2005 memoir of the same name by Pulitzer-winning author J.R. Moehringer.
Filming for the movie will take place in the Boston area starting Feb. 22 and will likely wrap up in mid-April, according to two sources familiar with the production.
“The Tender Bar” tells the story of Moehringer’s childhood living in Long Island without a father, a New York disc jockey who disappeared before J.R. could speak. Seeking a father figure, Moehringer begins spending time at a bar owned by his uncle, where the regulars welcome him as one of their own.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck will play Moehringer’s uncle in the film, while Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”) will play Moehringer.
Representatives for Affleck did not respond to a request for comment.
Clooney will direct and produce the film through his production company, Smokehouse Pictures, with Amazon Studios handling distribution, according to Variety.
“The Tender Bar” would mark Affleck’s first time filming a movie in Boston since his 2016 movie, “Live By Night.” The Dennis Lehane adaptation, which Affleck starred in, directed, and produced, was filmed primarily in Georgia, but also featured scenes shot in Boston, Lawrence, and North Andover.