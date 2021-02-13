5-alarm fire in Worcester kills 2, spreads to several three-deckers

Worcester Fire Department Deputy Chief Martin Dyer confirmed the deaths and the injuries, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services.

A 5-alarm fire at a three-decker home in Worcester has killed two people and left one person with life-threatening injuries after it spread to nearby properties, authorities said Friday night.

The fire department received a call at 7:25 p.m. reporting a blaze at 11 Jaques Ave., and units were on scene as of about 8:30 p.m., according to Officer Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesman.

Photos and video from the scene shared on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the roof of a building as firefighters on the ground and in a ladder truck trained their hoses on the flames.

Jaques Avenue is a street three blocks long located southwest of Worcester’s central business district, maps show. The three-decker at 11 Jacques Ave. was built in 1890; the property was assessed this year at a value of $382,000, according to property records posted online.

State Police investigative units have gone to the scene to assist the Worcester Fire Department with the investigation into the cause of the fire, Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail. Investigators from the office of the state fire marshal were also on scene to investigate, according to Mieth.

Worcester fire officials could not be reached, and no further information was immediately available.

