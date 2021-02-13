The Black history I carry with me: Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Melnea Cass who was active in the fight to desegregate Boston Public Schools.”

The First Lady of Roxbury helped organize Black women to vote, helped form the Boston chapter of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and helped found Freedom House, too. She served as the president of the Women’s Service Club where she started the Homemakers Training Program to assure domestic workers get benefits. She embodied civic engagement and was committed to human rights in Boston.

Imahiyerobo-Ip is a dermatologist and CEO of Vibrant Dermatology and Skin Bar MD in Dedham.

